Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell should have counted

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock believes his side were robbed of a famous comeback win by VAR against Motherwell in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

A Theo Bair double and an Adam Devine goal gave Motherwell a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes before Warnock made a double substitution and switched to a back four.

One of the arrivals, Duk, came off the bench to score twice, with Stefan Gartenmann also getting on the scoresheet as the Dons fought back to earn a point.

Aberdeen thought they had completed the comeback when Bojan Miovski fired home – but following a lengthy VAR check the North Macedonian’s goal was ruled offside.

Not chance this is offside. Scandalous! pic.twitter.com/OKV6KVrXOR — Dan (@DanD1903) February 14, 2024

Warnock was stunned the goal was chalked off and likened the VAR system to the Horizon computer system at the centre of the Post Office scandal.

He said: “You can’t tell me that’s offside. I’ve seen the lines. I don’t believe it’s offside, me I don’t know how they do it, me.

“Duk was an inch away from his hat-trick, and VAR – I don’t believe it, me! He (the referee) said VAR is a computer.

“I think it’s the Horizon computer!”

‘I was expecting a call from Dave’

The interim boss admitted he had got his team line-up wrong – but was full of praise for his side following their dramatic comeback from 3-0 down.

Warnock said: “We lost Richard Jensen this morning to illness so we changed it. We thought we could play this way, but obviously we couldn’t.

“I was thinking what time were the planes to Cornwall tomorrow. I was expecting a phone call on the bench from (Dons chairman) Dave (Cormack).

“All credit to the boys – at 3-0 a lot could have gone under, but when we made the changes, we enjoyed it and I enjoyed watching them.

“At half-time, I was constructive – it’s a good word that. It was a mixture.

“The fans were brilliant at 3-0 down. They did well to stick with us and to get that goal back gave them a lift. The second set us up for the second half.

“What can you say, you can go all through three midfield lads, outstanding.

“The lads upfront… Bojan Miovski worked hard without chances. The two lads, Jamie McGrath and Duk, were super.

“It gave us more of a chance. (Left-back) Jack (MacKenzie) put great crosses in and we looked strong. We have to enjoy it and play like that and bloody enjoy it.”

Steelmen boss disappointed not to claim victory

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell was disappointed at seeing his side fail to take all three points after racing into a strong early lead.

He said: “I’m really frustrated. There were so many things in the game which I liked, namely being 3-0 up at Pittodrie, but we showed so much naivety to let Aberdeen come back into it after they made the change.

“We were in possession of the ball for the first goal. It was our throw-in down in the corner. For the second, we need to do better at the corner, and for the third, we have to stop at source or defend better.

“There’s disappointment. Any game when you find yourself 3-0 up you have to have the character to see it out, but I caveat it with the fact we remain unbeaten this calendar year in the league.

“We showed a far better performance than on Friday (Scottish Cup exit to Morton) – but I should be standing here talking about a win.”