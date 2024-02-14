Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell should have counted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock insists Bojan Miovski’s goal against Motherwell should have counted

Interim manager critical of VAR after Miovski's winning goal is chalked off in comeback 3-3 draw with Motherwell.

By Paul Third
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen interim manager Neil Warnock believes his side were robbed of a famous comeback win by VAR against Motherwell in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

A Theo Bair double and an Adam Devine goal gave Motherwell a 3-0 lead after 26 minutes before Warnock made a double substitution and switched to a back four.

One of the arrivals, Duk, came off the bench to score twice, with Stefan Gartenmann also getting on the scoresheet as the Dons fought back to earn a point.

Aberdeen thought they had completed the comeback when Bojan Miovski fired home – but following a lengthy VAR check the North Macedonian’s goal was ruled offside.

Warnock was stunned the goal was chalked off and likened the VAR system to the Horizon computer system at the centre of the Post Office scandal.

He said: “You can’t tell me that’s offside. I’ve seen the lines. I don’t believe it’s offside, me I don’t know how they do it, me.

“Duk was an inch away from his hat-trick, and VAR – I don’t believe it, me! He (the referee) said VAR is a computer.

“I think it’s the Horizon computer!”

‘I was expecting a call from Dave’

Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Duk scores to make it 3-3 against Motherwell. Image: SNS.

The interim boss admitted he had got his team line-up wrong – but was full of praise for his side following their dramatic comeback from 3-0 down.

Warnock said: “We lost Richard Jensen this morning to illness so we changed it. We thought we could play this way, but obviously we couldn’t.

“I was thinking what time were the planes to Cornwall tomorrow. I was expecting a phone call on the bench from (Dons chairman) Dave (Cormack).

“All credit to the boys – at 3-0 a lot could have gone under, but when we made the changes, we enjoyed it and I enjoyed watching them.

“At half-time, I was constructive – it’s a good word that. It was a mixture.

“The fans were brilliant at 3-0 down. They did well to stick with us and to get that goal back gave them a lift. The second set us up for the second half.

“What can you say, you can go all through three midfield lads, outstanding.

“The lads upfront… Bojan Miovski worked hard without chances. The two lads, Jamie McGrath and Duk, were super.

“It gave us more of a chance. (Left-back) Jack (MacKenzie) put great crosses in and we looked strong. We have to enjoy it and play like that and bloody enjoy it.”

Steelmen boss disappointed not to claim victory

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell. Image: SNS.

Motherwell boss Stuart Kettlewell was disappointed at seeing his side fail to take all three points after racing into a strong early lead.

He said: “I’m really frustrated. There were so many things in the game which I liked, namely being 3-0 up at Pittodrie, but we showed so much naivety to let Aberdeen come back into it after they made the change.

“We were in possession of the ball for the first goal. It was our throw-in down in the corner. For the second, we need to do better at the corner, and for the third, we have to stop at source or defend better.

“There’s disappointment. Any game when you find yourself 3-0 up you have to have the character to see it out, but I caveat it with the fact we remain unbeaten this calendar year in the league.

“We showed a far better performance than on Friday (Scottish Cup exit to Morton) – but I should be standing here talking about a win.”

