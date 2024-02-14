Don Cowie queries added-on time in Ross County’s loss to Rangers

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie was frustrated two stoppage-time goals proved his side’s undoing in the 3-1 loss against Rangers at Ibrox.

After falling behind after just five minutes through Cyriel Dessers’ opener, the Staggies levelled through Simon Murray just before the half-hour mark.

Dessers netted his second goal in the last of five minutes of added on time at the end of the opening period, with John Souttar going on to net in the second of seven injury time minutes at the end of the game.

Cowie, who was taking charge of the Staggies for the first time following Derek Adams’ resignation last week, questioned the amount of time added on both occasions.

Cowie said: “I have been there before when you concede early.

“That can quickly spiral and for the first 20 minutes we struggled a bit.

“I thought it was a bit much, the pressure, but we managed to find out feet ever so slightly and we managed to get a goal which gives you a massive lift.

“The only disappointment was not going in at half-time at 1-1 and that would have given the group an added lift.

“I was surprised by the five minutes being added. I asked that question and it was the same in the second half as well. It was an extra 12 minutes in total, but we know that is football now and we just have to see it out.”

A long night looked in store for the Staggies following Dessers’ opener, with the Gers spurning several chances before Murray’s equaliser.

Rangers went on to have 23 shots on target, with County goalkeeper George Wickens in inspired form.

Cowie was pleased with the courage his side showed under such pressure against Philippe Clement’s men, who were only one further goal away from going top of the Premiership.

He added: “It was a difficult night. I thought Rangers were excellent from the get go.

“They came out of the traps really quick and it was a challenge for the players.

“The positive for me was that they stuck at it, playing against a level of team in great form.

“Going into 90 minutes, it’s 2-1 and that’s all I asked for before the game – try to stay in it before the game and that’s what they did.

“We were fortunate because Rangers were that good.

“But a club like Ross County coming to the big grounds need fortune and we got that at times.

“Whether it was finishing or very good goalkeeping, we just have to move on from it in terms of what I want.

“I saw a team putting their bodies on the line to stop the ball going into the net.”