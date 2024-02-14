Don Cowie queries added-on time in Ross County’s loss to Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie queries added-on time in Ross County’s loss to Rangers

The Staggies suffered a 3-1 loss at Ibrox, in Cowie's first game as interim manager.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image:
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image:

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie was frustrated two stoppage-time goals proved his side’s undoing in the 3-1 loss against Rangers at Ibrox.

After falling behind after just five minutes through Cyriel Dessers’ opener, the Staggies levelled through Simon Murray just before the half-hour mark.

Dessers netted his second goal in the last of five minutes of added on time at the end of the opening period, with John Souttar going on to net in the second of seven injury time minutes at the end of the game.

Cowie, who was taking charge of the Staggies for the first time following Derek Adams’ resignation last week, questioned the amount of time added on both occasions.

Cowie said: “I have been there before when you concede early.

Cyriel Dessers opens the scoring against Ross County. Image: SNS.

“That can quickly spiral and for the first 20 minutes we struggled a bit.

“I thought it was a bit much, the pressure, but we managed to find out feet ever so slightly and we managed to get a goal which gives you a massive lift.

“The only disappointment was not going in at half-time at 1-1 and that would have given the group an added lift.

“I was surprised by the five minutes being added. I asked that question and it was the same in the second half as well. It was an extra 12 minutes in total, but we know that is football now and we just have to see it out.”

A long night looked in store for the Staggies following Dessers’ opener, with the Gers spurning several chances before Murray’s equaliser.

Rangers went on to have 23 shots on target, with County goalkeeper George Wickens in inspired form.

Eli King closes down Rangers’ Todd Cantwell. Image: PA.

Cowie was pleased with the courage his side showed under such pressure against Philippe Clement’s men, who were only one further goal away from going top of the Premiership.

He added: “It was a difficult night. I thought Rangers were excellent from the get go.

“They came out of the traps really quick and it was a challenge for the players.

“The positive for me was that they stuck at it, playing against a level of team in great form.

“Going into 90 minutes, it’s 2-1 and that’s all I asked for before the game – try to stay in it before the game and that’s what they did.

“We were fortunate because Rangers were that good.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie with Rangers manager Philippe Clement. Image: SNS.

“But a club like Ross County coming to the big grounds need fortune and we got that at times.

“Whether it was finishing or very good goalkeeping, we just have to move on from it in terms of what I want.

“I saw a team putting their bodies on the line to stop the ball going into the net.”

More from Ross County

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS.
Don Cowie's interim Ross County reign begins with 3-1 defeat to Rangers
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Jack Baldwin looking to have captain's influence on Ross County from sidelines at Ibrox
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie looking to get tune out of Ross County squad during interim manager…
Bojan Miovski celebrates after putting Aberdeen 2-0 up against Bonnyrigg Rose. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Shearer: Bojan Miovski's value increasing on a weekly basis at Aberdeen
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie looks to bring calmness to Ross County during interim stint
Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Paul Third: Don Cowie facing a baptism of fire at Ross County
Aberdeen boss Neil Warnock during the loss to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: My nagging feeling Aberdeen's call to Neil Warnock may not be masterstroke
Ross County's Steven Mackay celebrates with Don Cowie during the CIS Insurance Cup, Quarter-final game between Ross County and Rangers at Victoria Park in 2001.
Steven Mackay backs Don Cowie to put own stamp on Ross County
Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Steven Hislop says Don Cowie deserves chance as Ross County interim boss
Derek Adams is unveiled as Ross County manager in November 2023. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Five key quotes that shaped Derek Adams' third Ross County spell

Conversation