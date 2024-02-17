Simon Murray keen to share Ross County goalscoring burden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simon Murray keen to share Ross County goalscoring burden

Murray is County's top scorer this term, with 14 goals in all competitions.

By Andy Skinner
Simon Murray celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS
Simon Murray celebrates scoring for Ross County against Rangers. Image: SNS

Simon Murray insists he would happily sacrifice his own goalscoring exploits as long as Ross County are still finding the net.

Striker Murray has netted all three of County’s goals since the winter break, including a strike in Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

That took his tally to 14 for the campaign in all competitions, with Jordan White the next highest on the Staggies’ scoring charts with five to his name.

Interim boss Don Cowie handed a first start since October to Eamonn Brophy alongside Murray, with the former Scotland international setting up his strike partner’s goal.

Murray insists all three strikers have a crucial part to play, as County look to spark a return to form in today’s trip to Dundee.

He said: “Brophy will be frustrated he has not had much game time. I know how he plays, he’s a very good striker to play with.

Eamonn Brophy tussles with Rangers’ John Lundstram. Image: Shutterstock.

“We have different options with myself, Jordan White and Brophy.

“We know each other now, we have been together a year. Hopefully he can get among the goals and the same for big Jordan.

“Obviously I want to chip in with goals. That’s important as a striker – but I don’t care who scores the goals in the team.

“It’s just about getting points between now and the end of the season. I wouldn’t care if I didn’t score another goal before the end of the season as long as we do that.”

Murray looking to take same mentality into Dens Park encounter

County withstood large swathes of pressure at Ibrox in midweek, and remained firmly in the game until John Souttar netted Rangers’ third goal in stoppage time.

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, with five points separating them from St Johnstone in 10th place.

Murray insists his side must match their work-rate against the Gers when they make the trip to face sixth-placed Dundee this weekend.

Simon Murray holds off Rangers’ John Lundstram. Image: PA

He added: “We have been through a tough time, with a change of manager, but I think the boys stood up and showed a great mentality.

“That’s what we need going forward between now and the end of the season.

“If you take that into the so-called lesser teams around you, and show that against the other teams in the league, you need to be coming away with wins.

“We have shown this season what we can do when we are at it.

“There are no excuses now.

“Everyone can see it – we are a good team when we play. We have beaten the teams around us as well.

“It’s just getting that consistency and togetherness that we maybe lost through one thing or another – but that’s gone now.

“If we play like that against the other teams, we’ve got to be coming away with points.”

Cowie making mark on Staggies’ squad

Murray has been impressed with the way interim boss Cowie has immediately set out to instil confidence back into a Staggies side, which has now gone 10 matches without a win in all competitions.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: PA

Following the resignation of Derek Adams last week, after just 12 matches in charge, Murray says the County squad are focused on the survival task that awaits them in their final 14 games of the campaign.

The 31-year-old added: “It has been positive. It has been hard, everyone has seen that. Without going too much into the details, it wasn’t hard to see that we were down.

“We have a young squad, so it’s maybe an experience they have never had as well.

“But we need to move on, put that in the past and take it from there.

“The manager’s message before the game was togetherness. Ross County is a club that’s far away, and when you come up it’s maybe hard being away, but it’s a great club.

“It’s all about unity, working hard and doing the basics. The difference between that and last week is just down to mentality and hard work.

“We’ve just got to keep that up.”

