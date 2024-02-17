Simon Murray keen to share Ross County goalscoring burden

Simon Murray insists he would happily sacrifice his own goalscoring exploits as long as Ross County are still finding the net.

Striker Murray has netted all three of County’s goals since the winter break, including a strike in Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to Rangers at Ibrox.

That took his tally to 14 for the campaign in all competitions, with Jordan White the next highest on the Staggies’ scoring charts with five to his name.

Interim boss Don Cowie handed a first start since October to Eamonn Brophy alongside Murray, with the former Scotland international setting up his strike partner’s goal.

Murray insists all three strikers have a crucial part to play, as County look to spark a return to form in today’s trip to Dundee.

He said: “Brophy will be frustrated he has not had much game time. I know how he plays, he’s a very good striker to play with.

“We have different options with myself, Jordan White and Brophy.

“We know each other now, we have been together a year. Hopefully he can get among the goals and the same for big Jordan.

“Obviously I want to chip in with goals. That’s important as a striker – but I don’t care who scores the goals in the team.

“It’s just about getting points between now and the end of the season. I wouldn’t care if I didn’t score another goal before the end of the season as long as we do that.”

Murray looking to take same mentality into Dens Park encounter

County withstood large swathes of pressure at Ibrox in midweek, and remained firmly in the game until John Souttar netted Rangers’ third goal in stoppage time.

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot at present, with five points separating them from St Johnstone in 10th place.

Murray insists his side must match their work-rate against the Gers when they make the trip to face sixth-placed Dundee this weekend.

He added: “We have been through a tough time, with a change of manager, but I think the boys stood up and showed a great mentality.

“That’s what we need going forward between now and the end of the season.

“If you take that into the so-called lesser teams around you, and show that against the other teams in the league, you need to be coming away with wins.

“We have shown this season what we can do when we are at it.

“There are no excuses now.

“Everyone can see it – we are a good team when we play. We have beaten the teams around us as well.

“It’s just getting that consistency and togetherness that we maybe lost through one thing or another – but that’s gone now.

“If we play like that against the other teams, we’ve got to be coming away with points.”

Cowie making mark on Staggies’ squad

Murray has been impressed with the way interim boss Cowie has immediately set out to instil confidence back into a Staggies side, which has now gone 10 matches without a win in all competitions.

Following the resignation of Derek Adams last week, after just 12 matches in charge, Murray says the County squad are focused on the survival task that awaits them in their final 14 games of the campaign.

The 31-year-old added: “It has been positive. It has been hard, everyone has seen that. Without going too much into the details, it wasn’t hard to see that we were down.

“We have a young squad, so it’s maybe an experience they have never had as well.

“But we need to move on, put that in the past and take it from there.

“The manager’s message before the game was togetherness. Ross County is a club that’s far away, and when you come up it’s maybe hard being away, but it’s a great club.

“It’s all about unity, working hard and doing the basics. The difference between that and last week is just down to mentality and hard work.

“We’ve just got to keep that up.”