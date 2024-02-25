Birthday boy Josh Kerr nets late winner and Fraser Fyvie makes comeback in Cove Rangers win against Annan Athletic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Birthday boy Josh Kerr nets late winner and Fraser Fyvie makes comeback in Cove Rangers win against Annan Athletic

Substitute Josh Kerr notched the winner in the dying embers at Balmoral Stadium.

By Reporter
Cove's Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal against Annan. Image: Dave Cowe.
Cove's Rumarn Burrell celebrates his goal against Annan. Image: Dave Cowe.

Birthday boy Josh Kerr’s late clincher against Annan Athletic at Balmoral Stadium helped Cove Rangers return to winning ways in League One after seven games without a victory.

The result leaves Cove Rangers in fifth spot in League One – two points behind fourth-place Montrose, who won 3-2 at Queen of the South, but with a game in hand on the Gable Endies.

The hosts were forced to make a change after just six minutes when Mark Reynolds was forced off with a facial knock, Kerr, on his 26th birthday, taking his place.

They went in front on the half hour mark when Matthew Shiels’ back-post header was met by Rumarn Burrell, whose effort was clawed away by keeper Jacques Heraghty, only for Burrell to connect with the ball as he was falling and knock it over the line for his 22nd goal of the campaign.

The visitors equalised eight minutes into the second half.

Cove goalkeeper Balint Demus in the thick of the action. Image: Dave Cowe.

Burrell had a goal chalked off for offside and from the restart Annan stormed up the park with a half clearance from the Cove defence falling to Michael Ndwieni, who fired a fine effort beyond Balint Demus.

Both sides went close before, in the 87th minute, skipper Mitch Megginson played a low ball in from the left which flicked past Heraghty by Kerr to seal all three points.

Cove boss Paul Hartley said: “It was frustrating for large parts of the game.

“We’ve played better and not won, we didn’t play well at all and we won and, at this stage of the season, it stops the run that we were on.

“It was important that we did that and getting the points was the pleasing thing.

“We showed some character without playing well.”

Cove’s Fraser Fyvie made his return from injury against Annan Athletic. Image: Dave Cowe.

One positive for the Balmoral side was that Fraser Fyvie, in his comeback game, played for 77 minutes and came through unscathed.

He said: “It’s nice to be back, it’s been a long time out again but we got the win.

“I don’t think the performance was too pleasing but, having not won for so long, we changed that and hopefully that continues.

“I was on for a bit longer than I would have liked but the tempo of the game was really slow.

“It was good to be back on the pitch although I was a bit rusty, which is only to be expected.

“I did see a lot of the ball, which is my game, trying to create and keep things moving. It always has been and I don’t think it’ll ever change.”

