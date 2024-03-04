Don Cowie sets Ross County target ahead of final five fixtures before Premiership split

Don Cowie says Ross County must ensure they are firmly in the mix to avoid relegation play-off danger come the Premiership split.

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot with 10 matches remaining, and trail 10th-placed Aberdeen by four points.

County have a six-point cushion above bottom side Livingston – against who Cowie claimed his first win as interim manager in a dramatic 3-2 triumph last month.

The Staggies are next in action next Wednesday, when they host a Hibernian side who consigned them to a 2-0 defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.

It begins a difficult stretch of fixtures before the split, with games against Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers to follow.

Cowie is determined to ensure his side is still in the fight come the middle of next month.

He said: “All we can control is what we do and that’s our focus.

“We’ve got to believe. There’s still 10 games left, and plenty of points to play for.

“We’ve got five games now before the split and it’s about making sure that when it gets to that stage we’re in there fighting to stay in this league. That’s all I can ask from the team.

“We’ll control what we can control, and that’s our own performances.”

County looking to build on elements of Easter Road display

The Staggies went down to two second half goals in Edinburgh at the weekend, with an uncharacteristic error from goalkeeper George Wickens gifting Myziane Maolida the opener for the home side, before Dylan Levitt added a late second.

Cowie was pleased with elements of the Staggies’ display, but is looking to inflict more threat on Nick Montgomery’s men when the two sides meet again in Dingwall next week.

He added: “In terms of organisation and work-rate, we were very good.

“But we need to tidy up when we’re in possession, take care of those situations we have and make the most of them.

“We could have looked after the ball a bit better and caused them more problems.

“We’ve got players that I believe technically can do that. It’s just about giving them that freedom and belief to go and do it.

“I saw enough from my team in terms of the effort, work-rate and togetherness.

“It’s now about trying to add a bit of quality to that.

“We’ve now got a 10-day period until our next game, so it’s up to me to try and work on those things for the next game.”

Simon Murray in contention to return against Hibs

County were without attacker Simon Murray for the trip to Easter Road, with the Staggies’ leading scorer sidelined through illness.

Murray, who has netted 14 goals in all competitions this term, had been deployed in a front three alongside Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy in County’s previous two matches.

Cowie is confident the 31-year-old will be back in the running for selection for the visit of Hibs next week.

The Staggies interim boss added: “Simon was ill unfortunately. We have not seen him since Tuesday night, when he played in our game against St Mirren.

“Unfortunately it has taken a bit out of him – but I’m very hopeful he will be back for our next game.”