Don Cowie sets Ross County target ahead of final five fixtures before Premiership split

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie sets Ross County target ahead of final five fixtures before Premiership split

The Staggies sit second bottom of the table, with 10 matches remaining.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

Don Cowie says Ross County must ensure they are firmly in the mix to avoid relegation play-off danger come the Premiership split.

The Staggies occupy the relegation play-off spot with 10 matches remaining, and trail 10th-placed Aberdeen by four points.

County have a six-point cushion above bottom side Livingston – against who Cowie claimed his first win as interim manager in a dramatic 3-2 triumph last month.

The Staggies are next in action next Wednesday, when they host a Hibernian side who consigned them to a 2-0 defeat at Easter Road on Saturday.

It begins a difficult stretch of fixtures before the split, with games against Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers to follow.

Cowie is determined to ensure his side is still in the fight come the middle of next month.

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS.

He said: “All we can control is what we do and that’s our focus.

“We’ve got to believe. There’s still 10 games left, and plenty of points to play for.

“We’ve got five games now before the split and it’s about making sure that when it gets to that stage we’re in there fighting to stay in this league. That’s all I can ask from the team.

“We’ll control what we can control, and that’s our own performances.”

County looking to build on elements of Easter Road display

The Staggies went down to two second half goals in Edinburgh at the weekend, with an uncharacteristic error from goalkeeper George Wickens gifting Myziane Maolida the opener for the home side, before Dylan Levitt added a late second.

Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens following his error against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Cowie was pleased with elements of the Staggies’ display, but is looking to inflict more threat on Nick Montgomery’s men when the two sides meet again in Dingwall next week.

He added: “In terms of organisation and work-rate, we were very good.

“But we need to tidy up when we’re in possession, take care of those situations we have and make the most of them.

“We could have looked after the ball a bit better and caused them more problems.

“We’ve got players that I believe technically can do that. It’s just about giving them that freedom and belief to go and do it.

“I saw enough from my team in terms of the effort, work-rate and togetherness.

“It’s now about trying to add a bit of quality to that.

“We’ve now got a 10-day period until our next game, so it’s up to me to try and work on those things for the next game.”

Simon Murray in contention to return against Hibs

County were without attacker Simon Murray for the trip to Easter Road, with the Staggies’ leading scorer sidelined through illness.

Murray, who has netted 14 goals in all competitions this term, had been deployed in a front three alongside Jordan White and Eamonn Brophy in County’s previous two matches.

Cowie is confident the 31-year-old will be back in the running for selection for the visit of Hibs next week.

Ross County forward Simon Murray. Image: SNS.

The Staggies interim boss added: “Simon was ill unfortunately. We have not seen him since Tuesday night, when he played in our game against St Mirren.

“Unfortunately it has taken a bit out of him – but I’m very hopeful he will be back for our next game.”

More from Ross County

Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens will bounce back from costly error…
Myziane Maolida scores Hibernian's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie admits goalkeeping error changed game after defeat by…
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White driven to avoid repeat of Ross County play-off drama
Jason Moriarty, who has been appointed as Ross County's head of performance. Image: Shutterstock.
Jason Moriarty appointed as Ross County head of performance
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
SFA agree VAR review should have happened at Ross County, say St Mirren
Ross County forwards Jordan White, Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Analysis: Don Cowie's faith in forwards shows Ross County's intent to succeed in survival…
St Mirren claim for a penalty against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Ryan Leak plays down handball controversy in draw with St Mirren
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie left frustrated after late setback costs Ross County second successive win over…
Ross County celebrate Jordan White's goal against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Ross County hit by late setback to draw 1-1 with St Mirren
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Livingston at the Global Energy Stadium. Image: SNS.
Ross County must target winning 'roll' after Livingston victory, says two-goal hero Eamonn Brophy

Conversation