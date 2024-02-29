Analysis: Don Cowie’s faith in forwards shows Ross County’s intent to succeed in survival battle

Don Cowie may have solved an attacking selection dilemma by empowering all three of Ross County’s forwards with the responsibility of leading the line.

The Staggies have not been short of firepower all season, given the striking capabilities of Jordan White, Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy.

What at times has been harder to come by is a combination of them which has consistently produced the sharp attacking edge required to fire the Staggies up the Premiership table.

Murray and White have most commonly been deployed, having both played a role in each of the Dingwall side’s 27 matches so far this term.

Murray has started all but one league fixture, while White has been selected from the start on 20 occasions.

In Premiership terms, Murray leads the Staggies’ goalscoring charts with seven goals, and a further seven in all competitions, while four of White’s six goals have come on league duty.

Brophy looking to grasp long-awaited chance

Brophy has had significantly less game time, with six starts and 10 substitute appearances, but has netted four league strikes, along with the winner in a Viaplay Cup tie against Airdrie.

The once-capped Scotland international has had some time on the treatment table, but has largely been available and eager for his opportunity after making his loan switch from St Mirren permanent last summer.

Having grown frustrated at a lack of game-time under Derek Adams, and to some extent Malky Mackay, Brophy was given his long-awaited chance in Cowie’s first game in temporary charge, and provided an assist for Murray to net against Rangers at Ibrox.

A case can be made for any combination of the three, given the unique individual attributes they each bring to the frontline.

White’s physical presence, Murray’s relentless work-rate, and Brophy’s natural finishing instincts are among the weapons on offer to the interim Staggies boss.

The difficulty comes in who to leave out, and more importantly how they remain fully-firing in the event of injury or loss of form.

Three-pronged attack in Staggies’ last two games

Cowie took matters into his own hands by selecting White, Murray and Brophy from the start against Livingston, and was instantly rewarded.

He would have taken particular delight in Brophy’s second goal which saw all three strikers combine within a period of seconds – and only five touches of the ball – before it hit the back of Livi’s net.

🐺 A belter from Brophy and a late Josh Sims strike gave the Staggies a HUGE win over Livingston #cinchPrem | @RossCounty pic.twitter.com/IKBvAVqram — SPFL (@spfl) February 26, 2024

It was White’s turn to come up with the goalscoring goods on Tuesday, when the same trio was picked from the start for the 1-1 draw against St Mirren.

It is unlikely Cowie will go with the same approach in every fixture, and he could well make changes for games which necessitate a more rigid structure.

What the interim Staggies boss has done, however, is prove to all three attackers how much he values what they can each bring in the fight for Premiership survival.

Following the draw with St Mirren, Cowie said: “I saw good signs on Saturday and they were a real threat in that game.

“It was good that this time it was Jordan who got the reward with the goal.

“I think it gives us a platform to go and attack the opposition.

“When you have three players like that, they are all very different and bring different qualities.

“They maybe didn’t link up as well on Wednesday as they did on Saturday but they were still productive, with Jordan scoring.

“They complement each other very well. We didn’t manage to utilise that enough against St Mirren but I have seen enough over the last few games that there is something there we can build on.”

Dhanda and Sims among those who can aid goalscoring cause

Cowie feels there is still scope for more firepower beyond his strikeforce, with the returning Yan Dhanda and Josh Sims among those he feels are more capable of adding further goals.

Dhanda has only netted twice this term, while Sims’ winner against Livi was his first league strike in nearly two years with the club.

Cowie added: “For the quality of attacking players we have got at this club, we have scored nowhere near enough goals this season.

“I add Josh Sims and Yan Dhanda into that as well. We have real quality and it is up to me to find the right formula to make sure we score going into these last games.”