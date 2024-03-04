Exclusive: Pro contracts at 14? Top Scottish football clubs float youth talent rule change

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Exclusive: Pro contracts at 14? Top Scottish football clubs float youth talent rule change

Scottish clubs are keen to stop their top youth talents being signed by English clubs.

By Callum Law
Aberdeen are among the clubs who have had youth players targeted by English clubs.
Aberdeen are among the clubs who have had youth players targeted by English clubs.

Scottish clubs are keen to investigate the possibility of lowering the age at which players can sign a professional contract to 14, The Press and Journal understands.

Right now, youth prospects can’t sign a professional deal until they turn 16.

However, the P&J has learned the country’s top clubs are keen to lower the age to 14 in a bid to keep more of their top young talents in Scotland.

English clubs have increased their focus on players north of the border since the United Kingdom left the European Union and new regulations have made it harder to recruit foreign players under the age of 18.

Young Scottish players appear to be viewed by English sides as reasonably cheap way of bringing in potential stars of the future – particularly if they are signed before they turn 16.

Under the current set-up, clubs only receive training compensation if players under the age of 16 leave.

However, if they were on professional contracts, transfer fees would be required.

Aberdeen, like other Scottish clubs, have seen English sides try to land some of the brightest prospects in their academy in recent times.

Last month, Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with a move for defender Lewis Carrol, while last summer Leeds United signed striker Lewis Pirie.

Scottish clubs hope being able to sign players to pro deals at 14 may dissuade interested suitors and also convince young players and their families to remain in Scotland.

It is understood Scotland’s top clubs have asked the Scottish FA to look at methods to prevent young talent leaving the country on the cheap – however, the association declined to comment.

More from Aberdeen FC

Scotland international defender Scott McKenna during his time at Aberdeen. Image: SNS.
Exclusive: Scott McKenna says Aberdeen's £1.75m boost is payback for helping him reach the…
Referee Nick Walsh awards a penalty to St Mirren after a foul from Aberdeen's Nicky Devlin. Image: SNS.
Ref Watch: St Mirren v Aberdeen penalty call another example of VAR refereeing game…
Aberdeen are among the clubs who have had youth players targeted by English clubs.
Should promotion specialist Dave Challinor be a contender for the Aberdeen job?
Aberdeen are among the clubs who have had youth players targeted by English clubs.
Fan view: Scottish Cup tie now represents a significant day in Aberdeen's recent history
Aberdeen's Connor Barron celebrates as he scores to make it 1-0 against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Midfielder Connor Barron believes struggling Aberdeen can still save their season
Aberdeen are among the clubs who have had youth players targeted by English clubs.
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack sends message to Dons fans after 'sickening' defeat against St…
St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock 'absolutely distraught' at injury time collapse in 2-1 loss…
5
Aberdeen are among the clubs who have had youth players targeted by English clubs.
Richard Gordon: Neil Warnock's jokes not so funny anymore as Aberdeen slide towards relegation
4
Aberdeen's Jonny Hayes looks dejected during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Jonny Hayes reveals even his nine-year-old son has been criticising him over Aberdeen's poor…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen interim boss Neil Warnock vows to come out fighting after being 'kicked in…

Conversation