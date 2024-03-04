Exclusive: Pro contracts at 14? Top Scottish football clubs float youth talent rule change

Scottish clubs are keen to investigate the possibility of lowering the age at which players can sign a professional contract to 14, The Press and Journal understands.

Right now, youth prospects can’t sign a professional deal until they turn 16.

However, the P&J has learned the country’s top clubs are keen to lower the age to 14 in a bid to keep more of their top young talents in Scotland.

English clubs have increased their focus on players north of the border since the United Kingdom left the European Union and new regulations have made it harder to recruit foreign players under the age of 18.

Young Scottish players appear to be viewed by English sides as reasonably cheap way of bringing in potential stars of the future – particularly if they are signed before they turn 16.

Under the current set-up, clubs only receive training compensation if players under the age of 16 leave.

However, if they were on professional contracts, transfer fees would be required.

Aberdeen, like other Scottish clubs, have seen English sides try to land some of the brightest prospects in their academy in recent times.

Last month, Arsenal and Chelsea were linked with a move for defender Lewis Carrol, while last summer Leeds United signed striker Lewis Pirie.

Scottish clubs hope being able to sign players to pro deals at 14 may dissuade interested suitors and also convince young players and their families to remain in Scotland.

It is understood Scotland’s top clubs have asked the Scottish FA to look at methods to prevent young talent leaving the country on the cheap – however, the association declined to comment.