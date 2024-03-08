Jack Baldwin looking to lead Ross County survival drive following injury return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Jack Baldwin looking to lead Ross County survival drive following injury return

Skipper Baldwin had been sidelined since January 2 but made his comeback in last Saturday's 2-0 loss to Hibernian.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Jack Baldwin is ready to aid Ross County’s Premiership survival cause after making his return from injury.

Staggies skipper Baldwin made his comeback in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat against Hibernian at Easter Road, having been sidelined for eight weeks.

Baldwin had been managing a niggling issue since the start of the campaign, however the injury came to a head in the 3-0 defeat to Aberdeen on January 2.

Ross County captain Jack Baldwin. Image: SNS

That necessitated a period on the sidelines, during which time Baldwin and a number of other absentees were called upon by interim boss Don Cowie to be around their team-mates ahead of games in an effort to support them.

Having completed all 90 minutes against Hibs, Baldwin is now determined to kick on when the Staggies once again face the Edinburgh side at Victoria Park on Wednesday.

Baldwin said: “It has been eight weeks or something now. It’s good to be back out there, I was on the bench against St Mirren and it was good to be back among the boys trying to help out where I could.

“I had a bit of a nervy start against Hibs but it’s good to get that match experience and sharpness.

“That is the biggest thing that you find you have lost, when you are coming back into a game.

Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

“The fitness side is big but that match sharpness and instinct was probably lacking in the first five or 10 minutes for myself.

“It was good to work my way into the game and finish the 90 minutes, which I’m pleased with.”

Staggies focused on own form in run up to split

Last week’s defeat to Nick Montgomery’s side means the Staggies remain in the relegation play-off spot, four points adrift of Aberdeen.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

The Dons are County’s nearest target, with Neil Warnock’s men without a win from their last 10 Premiership matches.

St Johnstone, in ninth, moved five points clear of County with a 1-1 draw against bottom-placed Livingston, who are now six points behind the Staggies.

With 10 matches remaining, Don Cowie’s side know they have a fight on their hands to escape the relegation zone.

The double header against Hibs kick-starts a difficult run of fixtures before the split, with matches against Hearts, Aberdeen, Kilmarnock and Rangers to follow.

Defender Baldwin believes there is plenty for his side to build upon in their return to home action, having taken four points from a possible six against Livi and St Mirren prior to their loss at Easter Road.

He added: “We had a great week as a team, with two positive results. We always knew it was going to be tough going to Hibs to get a result although we believed we could get something.

Eamonn Brophy is denied by Hibernian goalkeeper David Marshall. Image: SNS

“The other results were probably as good as we could have hoped for.

“As cliched as it sounds, it’s about focusing on ourselves at this stage of the season.

“We’ve got a big run of fixtures coming up before the split.

“We’ll take each game on its own merit and pick up results where we can and see where it leaves us come the split.”

Exclusive: Roy MacGregor reveals the steps taken to prepare Don Cowie for Ross County manager role

More from Ross County

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Exclusive: Roy MacGregor reveals the steps taken to prepare Don Cowie for Ross County…
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen boss uncertainty will be affecting players - and could harm efforts…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.
Don Cowie sets Ross County target ahead of final five fixtures before Premiership split
Ross County skipper Jack Baldwin, along with interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County goalkeeper George Wickens will bounce back from costly error…
Myziane Maolida scores Hibernian's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie admits goalkeeping error changed game after defeat by…
Jordan White celebrates netting for Ross County against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Jordan White driven to avoid repeat of Ross County play-off drama
Jason Moriarty, who has been appointed as Ross County's head of performance. Image: Shutterstock.
Jason Moriarty appointed as Ross County head of performance
St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson. Image: SNS
SFA agree VAR review should have happened at Ross County, say St Mirren
Ross County forwards Jordan White, Simon Murray and Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Analysis: Don Cowie's faith in forwards shows Ross County's intent to succeed in survival…
St Mirren claim for a penalty against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Ryan Leak plays down handball controversy in draw with St Mirren

Conversation