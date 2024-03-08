Stonemason’s vile racist outburst is 67-year-old’s first conviction

A pensioner has found himself in court for the first time at the age of 67 after making a vile racist comment towards Union Square security staff.

John Milne had indulged in a boozy lunch before branding the security guards “d*****s” and suggesting they had come from a “banana boat”.

The stunned staff asked Milne what he had just said and the brazen stonemason repeated the slur.

Police later arrested Milne who was so drunk he had no memory of his outburst.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 8.20pm on February 9 at the shopping centre.

‘His extended family is multicultural’

She said: “The witnesses became aware of the accused who walked up behind them and was observed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused commented towards the witnesses something similar to ‘where did you get these d*****s from, the banana boat?’.”

This was overheard by the security guards Milne was referring to, who perceived it to be racist due to the colour of their skin.

Asked what he had said, Milne repeated the offence comment.

Police were later contacted and Milne was traced and arrested.

Milne, of Dalgety, Turriff, pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was a first offender, married and had worked since the age of 15.

He said: “For the last 35 years he’s been involved in running the family stonemason business.

“On the date in question, he met an old friend for lunch and had far too much to drink.

“I understand he is not a frequent drinker and is certainly not accustomed to drinking in the quantities he did.

“Regrettably, he was intoxicated to the extent he has no recollection of meeting the complainer nor making the comments.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt stressed that the drunkenness was an “explanation” for the offence, not an excuse, and that Mine was “deeply ashamed”.

The solicitor added: “His extended family is multicultural and he’s shocked and can’t explain in any way why he made these deeply regrettable comments.

“He’s asked me, in this public court, to offer his sincere and profound apologies to the complainers.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Milne £420.

