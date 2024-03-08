Stonemason’s vile racist outburst is 67-year-old’s first conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Crime & Courts

Stonemason’s vile racist outburst is 67-year-old’s first conviction

John Milne had indulged in a boozy lunch before branding the security guards "d*****s" and suggesting they had come from a "banana boat".

By Danny McKay
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson

A pensioner has found himself in court for the first time at the age of 67 after making a vile racist comment towards Union Square security staff.

John Milne had indulged in a boozy lunch before branding the security guards “d*****s” and suggesting they had come from a “banana boat”.

The stunned staff asked Milne what he had just said and the brazen stonemason repeated the slur.

Police later arrested Milne who was so drunk he had no memory of his outburst.

Fiscal depute Eilidh Gunn told Aberdeen Sheriff Court the incident happened at 8.20pm on February 9 at the shopping centre.

‘His extended family is multicultural’

She said: “The witnesses became aware of the accused who walked up behind them and was observed to be under the influence of alcohol.

“The accused commented towards the witnesses something similar to ‘where did you get these d*****s from, the banana boat?’.”

This was overheard by the security guards Milne was referring to, who perceived it to be racist due to the colour of their skin.

Asked what he had said, Milne repeated the offence comment.

Police were later contacted and Milne was traced and arrested.

Milne, of Dalgety, Turriff, pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt said his client was a first offender, married and had worked since the age of 15.

He said: “For the last 35 years he’s been involved in running the family stonemason business.

“On the date in question, he met an old friend for lunch and had far too much to drink.

“I understand he is not a frequent drinker and is certainly not accustomed to drinking in the quantities he did.

“Regrettably, he was intoxicated to the extent he has no recollection of meeting the complainer nor making the comments.”

Mr Woodward-Nutt stressed that the drunkenness was an “explanation” for the offence, not an excuse, and that Mine was “deeply ashamed”.

The solicitor added: “His extended family is multicultural and he’s shocked and can’t explain in any way why he made these deeply regrettable comments.

“He’s asked me, in this public court, to offer his sincere and profound apologies to the complainers.”

Sheriff Lesley Johnston fined Milne £420.

For all the latest court cases in Aberdeen as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our Facebook group.

More from Crime & Courts

Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Aberdeen mum who 'immobilised' police officer escapes punishment
Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Moray paedophile, 81, guilty of molesting girls in the 1970s and 80s
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Stalker student spoke of 'killing everyone' when 'perfect' woman rejected his advances
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
'I now feel that I can't trust anyone': Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels…
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Drunk man who sexually assaulted TikTok teen told he's lucky to avoid prison sentence
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Dangerous driver 'not in good frame of mind' when she crashed into A9 traffic…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court
Sheriff bans Aberdeen alcoholic from drinking for a year
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Inverness knifeman told police: 'You can't go to Hilton without being tooled up'
Union Square, Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson
Thurso pubgoer ordered to pay fancy dress reveller £2,000 after sexual assault