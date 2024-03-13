Max Sheaf relishing Ross County’s revenge mission against Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Max Sheaf relishing Ross County’s revenge mission against Hibernian

The Staggies face Hibs for the second time in quick succession, after suffering a 2-0 defeat at Easter Road 11 days ago.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS
Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: SNS

Max Sheaf believes Ross County’s prolonged break from action can help them right the wrongs of their last meeting with Hibernian.

The Staggies went down 2-0 to Nick Montgomery’s side at Easter Road 11 days ago, but face them again in a rearranged Dingwall fixture tonight.

Don Cowie’s side occupy the relegation play-off spot, and trail 10th-placed Aberdeen by four points going into the match.

Although the Staggies are in need of points, midfielder Sheaf feels his side is ready for the Premiership survival challenge that lies ahead in the next 10 matches.

He said: “We’re fully aware of where we’ve gone wrong and slipped up to cost us the points.

Max Sheaf in action against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“That makes us confident going into the next game. We feel as if we can get something from it.

“If we keep on doing what we’re doing and clean up a few things, I’m sure we’ll get a run going.

“We’ve had quite a few new players come in during the January window, so it was always going to take a bit of time to gel as a group.

“Now we’re all singing off the same hymn sheet, and I think we can be a force to go and punish a few teams to move up the table.”

County have put upheaval behind them

Englishman Sheaf was one of 10 players brought in by Malky Mackay last summer, while another seven additions were brought in by previous boss Derek Adams in January.

Ross County midfielder Max Sheaf. Image: Shutterstock.

Sheaf, who arrived from English non-league outfit Redditch United, believes County’s squad is now in a settled place to approach the coming weeks following the recent upheaval.

He added: “In any dressing room in football, I have realised that a well-drilled group off the pitch is just as important to performances on it.

“It’s hard to come across that sometimes, so when you have it that stands you in good stead to go and do the business.

“We know what we’ve got in the dressing room, so it’s only a matter of time before things click.

“It works both ways, and the manager has set a really good foundations and structure for everything else to take care of itself.”

Interim boss Cowie putting stamp on Staggies squad

Cowie has been given his opportunity as manager, having previously served as assistant to both Mackay and Adams.

Sheaf feels Cowie’s understanding of the playing squad has shone through in recent weeks, with the 24-year-old adding: “He’s seen pretty much all of us from when we first came in, so he knows what he wants from us and how we work.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie celebrates following the 3-2 win over Livingston. Image: SNS

“In that sense, it has been a really quick gelling between him and us, and we know what he wants from us which is the main thing.

“There’s a really good understanding between us all as a group, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He has always been big on not having any disappointments, which then helps us set a really good, solid foundation for doing well on the pitch and competing with the best.”

