Max Sheaf relishing Ross County’s revenge mission against Hibernian

Max Sheaf believes Ross County’s prolonged break from action can help them right the wrongs of their last meeting with Hibernian.

The Staggies went down 2-0 to Nick Montgomery’s side at Easter Road 11 days ago, but face them again in a rearranged Dingwall fixture tonight.

Don Cowie’s side occupy the relegation play-off spot, and trail 10th-placed Aberdeen by four points going into the match.

Although the Staggies are in need of points, midfielder Sheaf feels his side is ready for the Premiership survival challenge that lies ahead in the next 10 matches.

He said: “We’re fully aware of where we’ve gone wrong and slipped up to cost us the points.

“That makes us confident going into the next game. We feel as if we can get something from it.

“If we keep on doing what we’re doing and clean up a few things, I’m sure we’ll get a run going.

“We’ve had quite a few new players come in during the January window, so it was always going to take a bit of time to gel as a group.

“Now we’re all singing off the same hymn sheet, and I think we can be a force to go and punish a few teams to move up the table.”

County have put upheaval behind them

Englishman Sheaf was one of 10 players brought in by Malky Mackay last summer, while another seven additions were brought in by previous boss Derek Adams in January.

Sheaf, who arrived from English non-league outfit Redditch United, believes County’s squad is now in a settled place to approach the coming weeks following the recent upheaval.

He added: “In any dressing room in football, I have realised that a well-drilled group off the pitch is just as important to performances on it.

“It’s hard to come across that sometimes, so when you have it that stands you in good stead to go and do the business.

“We know what we’ve got in the dressing room, so it’s only a matter of time before things click.

“It works both ways, and the manager has set a really good foundations and structure for everything else to take care of itself.”

Interim boss Cowie putting stamp on Staggies squad

Cowie has been given his opportunity as manager, having previously served as assistant to both Mackay and Adams.

Sheaf feels Cowie’s understanding of the playing squad has shone through in recent weeks, with the 24-year-old adding: “He’s seen pretty much all of us from when we first came in, so he knows what he wants from us and how we work.

“In that sense, it has been a really quick gelling between him and us, and we know what he wants from us which is the main thing.

“There’s a really good understanding between us all as a group, on the pitch and off the pitch.

“He has always been big on not having any disappointments, which then helps us set a really good, solid foundation for doing well on the pitch and competing with the best.”