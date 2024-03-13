Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald calls for 50-50 Scottish Cup semi-final ticket split with Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald calls for 50-50 Scottish Cup semi-final ticket split with Celtic

Defender wants an even split of tickets for the Hampden semi-final against the Hoops.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald wins a header in the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat of Kilmarnock at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Defender Angus MacDonald  has called for Aberdeen to be given a 50-50 split of tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden.

The winners of the Scottish Cup are rewarded with European group stage qualification and MacDonald is determined to grab that opportunity.

However he wants a fair playing field from the SPFL with an even split of briefs for next month’s semi.

Aberdeen had a request to have a 50-50 split of tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers in January rejected by the SPFL.

The SPFL allocated the Dons 19,500 tickets with Rangers getting 25,000.

Aberdeen also had a request to the SPFL to draw for the end of Hampden each club gets for the League Cup final rejected.

Angus MacDonald pictured at Aberdeen's Cormack Park training complex. Image: SNS
Asked about the Scottish Cup offering a route to the Euro groups, MacDonald said:  “Definitely and I think we are well overdue beating Celtic.

“And if you are going to do it there is no better place than Hampden.

“It should be a 50-50 split and we will definitely sell out our part.

“I think it is only fair.

“However many they fit into their stadium compared to our stadium shouldn’t come into play.”

Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald during the Scottish Cup defeat of Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock
‘The whole team knows what is at stake now’

The Scottish Cup semis are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Before the Hampden semi, Aberdeen must turn around their dismal league form despite the ongoing managerial upheaval.

The Dons are in the midst of a 10-game winless run in the league.

Aberdeen are only four points ahead of the relegation play-off zone and face the threat of being dragged into a fight against the drop.

They will bid to end that Premiership win drought when they face Dundee away tonight under the guidance of interim manager Peter Leven.

First team coach Leven was placed in temporary charge after Neil Warnock stepped down as interim boss at the weekend.

Warnock failed to win any of his six league games in charge, taking just two points from a possible 18.

Centre-back MacDonald is determined to help haul Aberdeen up the table to safety.

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie (R) celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock with teammate Angus MacDonald (L) during a Scottish Cup quarter-final. Image: SNS
MacDonald said: “The whole team knows what is at stake now.

“We knew that probably five or six weeks ago but results and performances haven’t been what they need to be.

“But it is never too late to turn it around.”

No crisis talks amongst Dons squad

Aberdeen booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-final with a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Immediately after that victory Warnock confirmed he was stepping down as interim manager with immediate effect.

Warnock was in the Pittodrie hot-seat for just 33 days and eight games.

MacDonald revealed there have been no crisis talks amongst the players about the league form or managerial upheaval.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock waves to the fans as he walks off the pitch at full-time after beating Kilmarnock. Image: Shutterstock.
Asked to sum up the last few days, MacDonald said: “Interesting!

“It was a nice feeling coming into training on Monday with a win.

“That’s something that the whole city had missed to be honest.

“It has been eventful off the pitch but as professionals we know what we need to do on the pitch so we have just been focused on that.

“People have been talking about crisis talks and this that and the other.

“But there hasn’t been that.

“Luckily we have a very good group of lads who are all professional.

“We are a close team and that has been the case since I signed here.

“There has not been too many talks of we need to do this or we need to do that.

“We just have to block out what is going on around us behind the scenes and let them do their jobs.

“Ultimately we are paid to do our jobs and that’s what we have to do.”

Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup quarter-final at Pittodrie. Image; SNS
Winless league run must end at Dundee

Aberdeen’s “job” is to defeat Dundee tonight and Motherwell on Saturday to ensure the new manager does not come in to a potential relegation battle.

The Dons are this week conducting interviews with managerial candidates with the view to making an appointment during the upcoming international break.

Aberdeen caretaker boss Peter Leven during the 1-1 draw with Celtic. Image: SNS.
MacDonald, 31, said: “We are going to have to win most of our games to finish where we want to finish.

“We know that and Dundee is a massive game.

“I hear we have sold out our allocation so we are really going to need all the fans to get behind the team.”

 

Conversation