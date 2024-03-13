Aberdeen defender Angus MacDonald calls for 50-50 Scottish Cup semi-final ticket split with Celtic

Defender Angus MacDonald has called for Aberdeen to be given a 50-50 split of tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic at Hampden.

The winners of the Scottish Cup are rewarded with European group stage qualification and MacDonald is determined to grab that opportunity.

However he wants a fair playing field from the SPFL with an even split of briefs for next month’s semi.

Aberdeen had a request to have a 50-50 split of tickets for the League Cup final against Rangers in January rejected by the SPFL.

The SPFL allocated the Dons 19,500 tickets with Rangers getting 25,000.

Aberdeen also had a request to the SPFL to draw for the end of Hampden each club gets for the League Cup final rejected.

Asked about the Scottish Cup offering a route to the Euro groups, MacDonald said: “Definitely and I think we are well overdue beating Celtic.

“And if you are going to do it there is no better place than Hampden.

“It should be a 50-50 split and we will definitely sell out our part.

“I think it is only fair.

“However many they fit into their stadium compared to our stadium shouldn’t come into play.”

‘The whole team knows what is at stake now’

The Scottish Cup semis are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21.

Before the Hampden semi, Aberdeen must turn around their dismal league form despite the ongoing managerial upheaval.

The Dons are in the midst of a 10-game winless run in the league.

Aberdeen are only four points ahead of the relegation play-off zone and face the threat of being dragged into a fight against the drop.

They will bid to end that Premiership win drought when they face Dundee away tonight under the guidance of interim manager Peter Leven.

First team coach Leven was placed in temporary charge after Neil Warnock stepped down as interim boss at the weekend.

Warnock failed to win any of his six league games in charge, taking just two points from a possible 18.

Centre-back MacDonald is determined to help haul Aberdeen up the table to safety.

MacDonald said: “The whole team knows what is at stake now.

“We knew that probably five or six weeks ago but results and performances haven’t been what they need to be.

“But it is never too late to turn it around.”

No crisis talks amongst Dons squad

Aberdeen booked their place in the Scottish Cup semi-final with a 3-1 win against Kilmarnock at Pittodrie.

Immediately after that victory Warnock confirmed he was stepping down as interim manager with immediate effect.

Warnock was in the Pittodrie hot-seat for just 33 days and eight games.

MacDonald revealed there have been no crisis talks amongst the players about the league form or managerial upheaval.

Asked to sum up the last few days, MacDonald said: “Interesting!

“It was a nice feeling coming into training on Monday with a win.

“That’s something that the whole city had missed to be honest.

“It has been eventful off the pitch but as professionals we know what we need to do on the pitch so we have just been focused on that.

“People have been talking about crisis talks and this that and the other.

“But there hasn’t been that.

“Luckily we have a very good group of lads who are all professional.

“We are a close team and that has been the case since I signed here.

“There has not been too many talks of we need to do this or we need to do that.

“We just have to block out what is going on around us behind the scenes and let them do their jobs.

“Ultimately we are paid to do our jobs and that’s what we have to do.”

Winless league run must end at Dundee

Aberdeen’s “job” is to defeat Dundee tonight and Motherwell on Saturday to ensure the new manager does not come in to a potential relegation battle.

The Dons are this week conducting interviews with managerial candidates with the view to making an appointment during the upcoming international break.

MacDonald, 31, said: “We are going to have to win most of our games to finish where we want to finish.

“We know that and Dundee is a massive game.

“I hear we have sold out our allocation so we are really going to need all the fans to get behind the team.”