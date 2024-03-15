Hearts-bound Yan Dhanda focused on Ross County task ahead of Dingwall encounter

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda insists all thoughts about his future are on hold as he prepares to face Hearts on Saturday.

Midfielder Dhanda has an agreement in place to join the Jambos in the summer, when his contract with the Staggies expires.

Neither club has publicly announced the transfer – a point which Dhanda is keen to stress given his commitment to County’s cause in the final weeks of the season.

Dhanda grew up in the West Midlands but has Hearts-supporting family connections in the Edinburgh area, with the midfielder admitting it is a club he holds in high respect.

That will not prevent Dhanda from doing his utmost to help County’s efforts to secure a notable result at home to Steven Naismith’s third-placed side.

Dhanda – who netted a stunning free-kick when the sides last met in a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle in December – said: “It’s a massive game. It’s a big club, that’s close to my family. My uncle has got a season ticket and it’s a massive club that my family loves.

“I love playing against them, so we will see how it goes.

“My head is here. Nothing has been made official at the moment.

“I have to focus on Ross County, that’s my priority and I will give everything to pick up points for this club, and get assist and goals like I do.

“When I’m playing I know I will get them. My main focus is Ross County and whatever happens in the summer, I will take that from there.”

Midfielder came up with late moment for Staggies

Dhanda was County’s hero in midweek, when he came off the bench to net a 98th minute goal which salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

It was his first game since returning from an injury which kept him out of the Staggies’ previous three matches.

Although he was disappointed not to start, Dhanda was thrilled to follow through on a premonition from the morning of the match that he would find the net.

The 25-year-old added: “I couldn’t wait to get on the pitch after a little injury.

“I had a feeling I was going to come on and score. I was thinking about it all day.

“It is three times I have played against them – I have scored two and assisted one.

“I enjoy playing against them. I had a feeling I was going to score and when you get that feeling, it’s nice.

“I’m someone that wants to play, and I want to be playing as many games as possible and contributing.

“I’m not going to hide it – I was disappointed not to start. But I had to channel that in the right way and when I knew I wasn’t playing, I had a feeling I was going to score so I wanted to get on the pitch as soon as possible.

“It happened in the last minute, so even better.”

Cowie has faith in Dhanda

Staggies interim boss Don Cowie has worked with Dhanda since he joined the Staggies, having been assistant to Malky Mackay when the midfielder made the move from Swansea City in 2022.

Cowie insists he has plenty options to choose from – but he would have no hesitation about pitching Dhanda in against Hearts.

He said: “We will look at the Hibs game and reflect on that.

“I’m sure Yan will be champing at the bit to be involved from the start in that game on Saturday, so that’s a decision we’ll have to make.

“There’s no question about his attitude.

“I’ve built up a good relationship with him and I know what he’s capable of.

“I just thought it was a different mix in that area against Hibs with him being out, but he showed good character to come off the bench and have an impact.

“We have two games in a short period of time, so we’ll need the whole squad.”