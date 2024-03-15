Hearts-bound Yan Dhanda focused on Ross County task ahead of Dingwall encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Hearts-bound Yan Dhanda focused on Ross County task ahead of Dingwall encounter

Midfielder Dhanda has an agreement in place to join the Jambos in the summer.

By Andy Skinner
Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring for Ross County against Hibernian.
Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda insists all thoughts about his future are on hold as he prepares to face Hearts on Saturday.

Midfielder Dhanda has an agreement in place to join the Jambos in the summer, when his contract with the Staggies expires.

Neither club has publicly announced the transfer – a point which Dhanda is keen to stress given his commitment to County’s cause in the final weeks of the season.

Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda.
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS

Dhanda grew up in the West Midlands but has Hearts-supporting family connections in the Edinburgh area, with the midfielder admitting it is a club he holds in high respect.

That will not prevent Dhanda from doing his utmost to help County’s efforts to secure a notable result at home to Steven Naismith’s third-placed side.

Dhanda – who netted a stunning free-kick when the sides last met in a 2-2 draw at Tynecastle in December – said: “It’s a massive game. It’s a big club, that’s close to my family. My uncle has got a season ticket and it’s a massive club that my family loves.

Yan Dhanda celebrates at Tynecastle after a free-kick against Hearts.
Yan Dhanda celebrates scoring a free-kick against Hearts. Image: SNS

“I love playing against them, so we will see how it goes.

“My head is here. Nothing has been made official at the moment.

“I have to focus on Ross County, that’s my priority and I will give everything to pick up points for this club, and get assist and goals like I do.

“When I’m playing I know I will get them. My main focus is Ross County and whatever happens in the summer, I will take that from there.”

Midfielder came up with late moment for Staggies

Dhanda was County’s hero in midweek, when he came off the bench to net a 98th minute goal which salvaged a 2-2 draw against Hibernian.

It was his first game since returning from an injury which kept him out of the Staggies’ previous three matches.

Yan Dhanda celebrates netting for Ross County against Hibernian.
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting for Ross County against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Although he was disappointed not to start, Dhanda was thrilled to follow through on a premonition from the morning of the match that he would find the net.

The 25-year-old added: “I couldn’t wait to get on the pitch after a little injury.

“I had a feeling I was going to come on and score. I was thinking about it all day.

“It is three times I have played against them – I have scored two and assisted one.

“I enjoy playing against them. I had a feeling I was going to score and when you get that feeling, it’s nice.

Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County.
Yan Dhanda in action for Ross County. Image: SNS

“I’m someone that wants to play, and I want to be playing as many games as possible and contributing.

“I’m not going to hide it – I was disappointed not to start. But I had to channel that in the right way and when I knew I wasn’t playing, I had a feeling I was going to score so I wanted to get on the pitch as soon as possible.

“It happened in the last minute, so even better.”

Cowie has faith in Dhanda

Staggies interim boss Don Cowie has worked with Dhanda since he joined the Staggies, having been assistant to Malky Mackay when the midfielder made the move from Swansea City in 2022.

Cowie insists he has plenty options to choose from – but he would have no hesitation about pitching Dhanda in against Hearts.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie.
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS

He said: “We will look at the Hibs game and reflect on that.

“I’m sure Yan will be champing at the bit to be involved from the start in that game on Saturday, so that’s a decision we’ll have to make.

“There’s no question about his attitude.

“I’ve built up a good relationship with him and I know what he’s capable of.

“I just thought it was a different mix in that area against Hibs with him being out, but he showed good character to come off the bench and have an impact.

“We have two games in a short period of time, so we’ll need the whole squad.”

