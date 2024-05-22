Don Cowie provides Ross County squad update ahead of Raith Rovers play-off tie

Don Cowie believes Ross County are in a better place than last season as they approach this week’s Premiership play-off final.

The Staggies are involved in the play-offs for the second successive season after finishing 11th in the Premiership – behind St Johnstone on goal difference.

Having come through a tense play-off final against Partick Thistle last season, in which the Staggies clawed back a three-goal deficit before triumphing on penalties, County must now negotiate a two-legged tie against Raith Rovers.

County came agonisingly close to securing automatic survival, having been denied by a late Saints equaliser when the sides met at McDiarmid Park last Wednesday.

The Perth side’s final day win against Motherwell meant that County’s 2-2 draw against Aberdeen was not enough to avoid the play-offs.

Overall, Cowie has made a strong impact on County’s form since taking interim charge in February, with a haul of 16 points from the final 15 games of the campaign.

Cowie, who previously served as assistant manager, feels the Staggies have more momentum behind them compared to 12 months ago.

He said: “Not only is the squad stronger, I feel like we’re in a better moment in terms of performances and results.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure there are a few boys feeling the effects of a long, hard season, but that’s the group I’ve got.

“They want to put their bodies on the line and be available, then it gives me the headache of picking the team.”

Staggies close to full strength

County are close to a fully fit squad for the double header against Championship runners-up Raith, with midfielders Max Sheaf and Scott Allardice the only absentees.

Full back Michee Efete missed Sunday’s game against Aberdeen through injury, but has returned to training this week.

Ross Callachan has returned to the bench for the Staggies’ last two matches, but remains short on match sharpness having been sidelined for over a year with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Staggies’ squad condition compares favourably with this time last year, when Malky Mackay was able to name just five outfield substitutes for the second leg.

Of those, he had to call upon then 16-year-old midfielder Jamie Williamson in extra-time.

Turner ineligible for Kirkcaldy side

Raith will be unable to call upon midfielder Kyle Turner, who is on loan from the Staggies.

Turner joined Rovers on a temporary deal in January, and has gone on to make 17 appearances for Ian Murray’s men.

Cowie has sympathy with the 26-year-old, adding: “It is an unfortunate situation for him in terms of going there and being part of a team that’s done really well.

“I’m sure he would have loved us to have got the job done on Sunday which would have allowed him to be part of the play-offs, but he can’t be unfortunately.”