Don Cowie provides Ross County squad update ahead of Raith Rovers play-off tie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Don Cowie provides Ross County squad update ahead of Raith Rovers play-off tie

The Staggies are in the Premiership play-off final for the second successive season.

By Andy Skinner
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS

Don Cowie believes Ross County are in a better place than last season as they approach this week’s Premiership play-off final.

The Staggies are involved in the play-offs for the second successive season after finishing 11th in the Premiership – behind St Johnstone on goal difference.

Having come through a tense play-off final against Partick Thistle last season, in which the Staggies clawed back a three-goal deficit before triumphing on penalties, County must now negotiate a two-legged tie against Raith Rovers.

County came agonisingly close to securing automatic survival, having been denied by a late Saints equaliser when the sides met at McDiarmid Park last Wednesday.

The Perth side’s final day win against Motherwell meant that County’s 2-2 draw against Aberdeen was not enough to avoid the play-offs.

Overall, Cowie has made a strong impact on County’s form since taking interim charge in February, with a haul of 16 points from the final 15 games of the campaign.

Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: Shutterstock.

Cowie, who previously served as assistant manager, feels the Staggies have more momentum behind them compared to 12 months ago.

He said: “Not only is the squad stronger, I feel like we’re in a better moment in terms of performances and results.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m sure there are a few boys feeling the effects of a long, hard season, but that’s the group I’ve got.

“They want to put their bodies on the line and be available, then it gives me the headache of picking the team.”

Staggies close to full strength

County are close to a fully fit squad for the double header against Championship runners-up Raith, with midfielders Max Sheaf and Scott Allardice the only absentees.

Full back Michee Efete missed Sunday’s game against Aberdeen through injury, but has returned to training this week.

Michee Efete in action against Hibernian. Image: SNS

Ross Callachan has returned to the bench for the Staggies’ last two matches, but remains short on match sharpness having been sidelined for over a year with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

The Staggies’ squad condition compares favourably with this time last year, when Malky Mackay was able to name just five outfield substitutes for the second leg.

Of those, he had to call upon then 16-year-old midfielder Jamie Williamson in extra-time.

Ross County teenager Jamie Williamson. Image: SNS

Turner ineligible for Kirkcaldy side

Raith will be unable to call upon midfielder Kyle Turner, who is on loan from the Staggies.

Turner joined Rovers on a temporary deal in January, and has gone on to make 17 appearances for Ian Murray’s men.

Cowie has sympathy with the 26-year-old, adding: “It is an unfortunate situation for him in terms of going there and being part of a team that’s done really well.

Raith Rovers midfielder Kyle Turner, who is on loan from Ross County. Image: SNS

“I’m sure he would have loved us to have got the job done on Sunday which would have allowed him to be part of the play-offs, but he can’t be unfortunately.”

More from Ross County

Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie reveals biggest learning from Ross County play-off drama last season
Gutted Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson at full-time. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Difficult decisions lie ahead for Caley Thistle with jobs throughout club surely…
Ross County goalkeeper Ross Laidlaw. Image: SNS
Ross Laidlaw says Ross County cannot feel sorry for themselves ahead of Raith Rovers…
Ross County interim manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County must mentally recharge ahead of Premiership play-off with Raith…
Ross County midfielder Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS
Ross County to face repeat of play-off drama after 2-2 draw with Aberdeen sees…
Ross County's Josh Sims after scoring to make it 3-2 against Livingston. Image: SNS.
Josh Sims urges Ross County to capitalise on advantageous position ahead of survival showdown
Ross County's Yan Dhanda, left, and St Johnstone's Stevie May in action during the 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park. Image: SNS.
Richard Gordon: A nervy afternoon in store for Ross County and St Johnstone
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says collective effort has taken Ross County to cusp of Premiership survival
Yan Dhanda celebrates his goal against St Johnstone with George Harmon. Image: SNS
Yan Dhanda aiming to provide Ross County a farewell gift of Premiership survival
Ross County interim boss Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Analysis: Ross County must draw on recent home triumphs to make sure of Premiership…

Conversation