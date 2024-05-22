Kingussie to pay lasting tribute to two shinty greats

It will be a special day on Saturday as Kingussie Camanachd Club pay a lasting tribute to two of their shinty greats ahead of their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie against Bute at the Dell.

The club are naming their two 50-seater stands at the Dell after legendary figures Ian Ross MBE and Donnie Grant MBE with ceremonies taking place before the game when the new signage will also be unveiled.

It will be 40 years next month since Kingussie won the Camanachd Cup in Oban, beating great rivals Newtonmore 4-1 in the first ever final between two north sides.

Ken Mackintosh had More ahead but Davie Anderson’s double and goals from Ally Dallas and Dallas Young saw Kingussie captain Stephen Borthwick raise the trophy.

The 1984 victory ended a 23-year wait for Camanachd Cup success since their 1961 triumph when they beat Oban Celtic 2-1 in the final at Fort William with Donnie, who scored, and Ian both key members of that side. Donnie Grant and the late Rab Muir played in both the 1961 and 1984 finals.

Kingussie swept the boards in 1984 and that Grand Slam season is widely regarded as the catalyst for the club’s record-breaking success in the modern era when Ian Ross and Donnie Grant had the vision and dedication to make that success a reality.

They are probably the two most influential figures in the club’s history and between them, they coached every player the club produced for decades.

The 1984 squad, along with Ian Ross and his family, including son Ronald Ross MBE, one of shinty’s iconic figures, will be guests of honour.

Donnie Grant died in August 2023, aged 84 years, but his family will also be guests of honour as Kingussie recognise both Ian and Donnie by naming a stand at the Dell after each of them.

The club has also invited all supporters and the wider community to join them at 1.30pm at the Dell to officially name the stands when special artwork dedicated to Ian and Donnie will be unveiled.

Current Kingussie first team manager Iain Borthwick said: “I was coached by both Ian and Donnie as a young player before having the honour of playing under these two fine coaches and two great men. They are simply two legends of our club.

“The club will honour Ian and Donnie off the pitch by naming the stands after them and myself and the players will aim to do the same on the field afterwards.”

After Saturday’s match, the entire 1984 Camanachd Cup final will be shown in the Dell bar.