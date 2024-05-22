Kingussie to pay lasting tribute to two shinty greats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kingussie to pay lasting tribute to two shinty greats

Two stands at the Dell will be named in honour of Ian Ross and Donnie Grant.

By Alasdair Bruce
Former Kingussie player Donnie Grant.
It will be a special day on Saturday as Kingussie Camanachd Club pay a lasting tribute to two of their shinty greats ahead of their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup second round tie against Bute at the Dell.

The club are naming their two 50-seater stands at the Dell after legendary figures Ian Ross MBE and Donnie Grant MBE with ceremonies taking place before the game when the new signage will also be unveiled.

It will be 40 years next month since Kingussie won the Camanachd Cup in Oban, beating great rivals Newtonmore 4-1 in the first ever final between two north sides.

Ken Mackintosh had More ahead but Davie Anderson’s double and goals from Ally Dallas and Dallas Young saw Kingussie captain Stephen Borthwick raise the trophy.

The 1984 victory ended a 23-year wait for Camanachd Cup success since their 1961 triumph when they beat Oban Celtic 2-1 in the final at Fort William with Donnie, who scored, and Ian both key members of that side. Donnie Grant and the late Rab Muir played in both the 1961 and 1984 finals.

Former Kingussie player Ian Ross MBE. 

Kingussie swept the boards in 1984 and that Grand Slam season is widely regarded as the catalyst for the club’s record-breaking success in the modern era when Ian Ross and Donnie Grant had the vision and dedication to make that success a reality.

They are probably the two most influential figures in the club’s history and between them, they coached every player the club produced for decades.

The 1984 squad, along with Ian Ross and his family, including son Ronald Ross MBE, one of shinty’s iconic figures, will be guests of honour.

Donnie Grant died in August 2023, aged 84 years, but his family will also be guests of honour as Kingussie recognise both Ian and Donnie by naming a stand at the Dell after each of them.

The club has also invited all supporters and the wider community to join them at 1.30pm at the Dell to officially name the stands when special artwork dedicated to Ian and Donnie will be unveiled.

Current Kingussie first team manager Iain Borthwick said: “I was coached by both Ian and Donnie as a young player before having the honour of playing under these two fine coaches and two great men. They are simply two legends of our club.

“The club will honour Ian and Donnie off the pitch by naming the stands after them and myself and the players will aim to do the same on the field afterwards.”

After Saturday’s match, the entire 1984 Camanachd Cup final will be shown in the Dell bar.

