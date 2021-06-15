Tuesday, June 15th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / Scotland

Scotland changes for Wembley: Andy Roxburgh made four after Costa Rica defeat – now Steve Clarke needs to go even further

By Eric Nicolson
June 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Steve Clarke and Stephen O'Donnell.
Steve Clarke and Stephen O'Donnell.

Given the fact Scotland have now been at nine major tournament finals and in only two of them have they started with a win (against group minnows on both occasions), you would expect there to be a precedent for what happened on Monday afternoon and what now has to happen on Friday night at Wembley.

The closest one feels like the first game defeat of Italia ’90.

