Scotland Wembley hero Billy Gilmour ruled out of Croatia game after positive Covid-19 test

By Eric Nicolson
June 21, 2021, 10:32 am Updated: June 21, 2021, 12:45 pm
Billy Gilmour at full-time after the Euro 2020 match between England and Scotland at Wembley Stadium.

Scotland’s Wembley hero Billy Gilmour has been ruled out of the crunch Euro 2020 clash with Croatia after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old Chelsea midfielder will miss the match the Scots need to win to have a chance of progressing to the knock-out stage of the tournament.

And, even if Steve Clarke’s men to get the result they require without him, his 10-day self-isolation period would mean he would also miss the last-16 game.

More than likely, his Euros are over.

Reacting to the news on The Courier’s online preview of Scotland’s make or break clash with Croatia, former Dundee, Celtic and national team goalkeeper Rab Douglas admitted losing Gilmour will hinder Scots hopes at Hampden.

“It’s a massive blow for Scotland,” he said.

“The next talking point is who do you bring in, do any other players test positive, will there be any other close contacts? That is a worry.

“When you’re in a group together at tournaments for so long, there could be more. That’s what worries me.”

What next for Scotland after Billy Gilmour Covid Croatia KO? Steve Clarke’s options assessed

