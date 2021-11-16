Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fan view: Scotland’s win over Denmark will be reverberating around Europe

By Chris Crighton
November 16, 2021, 6:00 am
Che Adams celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0 Scotland against Denmark.
Scotland are fortunate that their hosting of the group’s top seeds should happen to have landed at the very end of the fixture list, after Denmark had already booked automatic qualification for the World Cup finals.

The absence of consequences for defeat has, with a very obvious exception which one would never wish to see repeated, been the only circumstance in which anybody has been able to get the better of Denmark over 90 minutes in a dominant 2021.

But after so many downtrodden years as the butt of international football’s every joke, forgive us if we do not apologise for this stroke of luck. Whatever break comes the way of Scotland’s national team is long overdue and far outweighed by its tales of woe.

In any case, the mere date on the calendar was not in itself enough to secure the win Scotland craved. The team still had to put in a determined and high-quality performance to get the better of one of the most in-form national squads on the planet, and complete their own buccaneering run into the play-offs.

And it remains to be seen how rich a crop Steve Clarke can harvest from the seed planted by coincidence. There are still plenty of dangerous opponents among the list of potential Hampden visitors – and some generational superstars could lie in wait in a possible play-off final.

But the World Cup dream clearly burns brighter now than it did prior to kick-off, when results elsewhere had squeezed Scotland out of the seeded side of the semi-final draw.

This could have been the night where Scotland came back to Earth with a bump. Instead the only thunderous descent was that of John Souttar’s momentous rear end crashing to the turf in celebration of his ultimately decisive goal, and the waves are reverberating around Europe.

Scotland’s John Souttar celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against group winners Denmark.

