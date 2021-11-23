Scottish Women’s Cup Draw: Local SWF Championship North sides to rack up 1,000 miles on the road thanks to second-round away ties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Women’s Cup Draw: Local SWF Championship North sides to rack up 1,000 miles on the road thanks to second-round away ties

By Sophie Goodwin
November 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Grampian v Westdyke in SWF Championship North. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.
SWF Championship North sides from Aberdeenshire and the Highlands will travel 1,000 miles between them as all but one team have been drawn to play away in the second round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The second-round draw included first-round winners and SWF Championship North and South sides, who all received a first round-bye.

Buchan will travel the furthest as they make the almost 400-mile round trip from Peterhead to Clydebank, to face BSC Glasgow.

Inverness Caley Thistle furthest league trips to East Fife will have been put in perspective as they embark even further south to play Clyde on cup duty.

While it is the shortest journey out of all the Aberdeenshire teams, Stonehaven will still rack up more than 200 miles on their trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena to play Livingston.

No matter their opponent, Grampian will face a lengthy journey, having been drawn to play the winners of the first-round tie between SWFL Highlands and Islands side Sutherland or Bishopton, who are based in Paisley.

Westdyke will be the only SWF Championship North side to have home advantage as they welcome United Glasgow to Lawsondale in Westhill.

The Scottish Women’s Cup second-round fixtures will be played on December 19.

 

