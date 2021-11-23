Scottish Women’s Cup Draw: Local SWF Championship North sides to rack up 1,000 miles on the road thanks to second-round away ties

SWF Championship North sides from Aberdeenshire and the Highlands will travel 1,000 miles between them as all but one team have been drawn to play away in the second round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The second-round draw included first-round winners and SWF Championship North and South sides, who all received a first round-bye.

Buchan will travel the furthest as they make the almost 400-mile round trip from Peterhead to Clydebank, to face BSC Glasgow.

Inverness Caley Thistle furthest league trips to East Fife will have been put in perspective as they embark even further south to play Clyde on cup duty.

#ScottishWCup | The 2nd Round draw of the 2021/22 Scottish Women's Cup will be LIVE shortly 📺 Watch via Facebook ➡ https://t.co/Gnmo9tUDtg Here's a reminder of the numbers ahead of the draw ⬇ pic.twitter.com/1iSdtigy7P — Scottish Women’s Football (@ScotWFootball) November 23, 2021

While it is the shortest journey out of all the Aberdeenshire teams, Stonehaven will still rack up more than 200 miles on their trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena to play Livingston.

No matter their opponent, Grampian will face a lengthy journey, having been drawn to play the winners of the first-round tie between SWFL Highlands and Islands side Sutherland or Bishopton, who are based in Paisley.

Westdyke will be the only SWF Championship North side to have home advantage as they welcome United Glasgow to Lawsondale in Westhill.

The Scottish Women’s Cup second-round fixtures will be played on December 19.