Grampian and Buchan claim bragging rights in SWF Championship North Aberdeenshire derbies

Grampian and Buchan both defeated their Aberdeenshire opponents to pick up vital points in SWF Championship North.

Grampian Ladies made the short trip from Aberdeen to play Stonehaven, with both sides in desperate need of three points.

The Aberdeen City side broke the deadlock in the 11th minute with a fine finish from Rhianna Law.

Grampian doubled their advantage on the 30 minute mark after a moment of individual brilliance from Sam McDonald.

McDonald tried her luck from 25 yards out and caught Stoney keeper Danielle Imray off her line as the ball soared into the back of the net.

Despite being 2-o down, Stonehaven always looked in the game having decent spells of possession throughout the second half.

However, Stoney struggled to make good of any opportunities in front of goal meaning Grampian travelled back to Aberdeen with the three points and a clean sheet.

Grampian manager George Duncan felt it was a well deserved three points for his side as he said: “It’s job done. I asked the girls before the game for the win and a clean sheet and that’s exactly what they’ve done.

“I thought we dominated for most of the game. It’s a vital three points before another must win game against Dundee West at home next week. We’re looking to win those games and get a good points tally going.”

Stonehaven now sit second bottom in SWF Championship North, with only three points from eight games.

Stoney’s Emily Grundy believes that her side will be ruing missed chances against Grampian.

She said: “I felt we could’ve played better. It was an unlucky game for us, especially in the second half.

“We just didn’t take our chances when we should have. I think we need to be getting up the pitch faster. Grampian took their chances when they had them and that was the difference today.”

Buchan on the rise

Buchan continue their ascension up the league table beating Westdyke 3-2 in Westhill.

The Peterhead side have now won three games on the bounce scoring 17 goals in the process.

Their current form has seen them shoot up the league table from bottom to fifth in the space of only a month.

Buchan are now only three points behind fourth place, Inverness Caley Thistle.

Caley Thistle continued their goal scoring form beating Dundee City West 7-0 away from home.

Karen Mason’s side have established themselves as a real attacking threat in Championship North scoring 28 goals in their last three league fixtures.