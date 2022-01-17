Junior football: Banks o’ Dee extend advantage at Superleague summit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Banks o’ Dee extended their advantage at the top of the McBookie.com Superleague after a comfortable 6-1 stroll against Maud at Pleasure Park.

Kane Winton, Dean Lawrie, Jack Henderson, Kacper Lewecki, Lachie MacLeod and Craig MacAskill all found the net with Aiden Collin firing the home side’s consolation.

At Crombie Park, Culter and Dyce had to settle for a point apiece after an exciting 2-2 draw.

Glen Donald twice put the visitors in front with headers while Ryan Smart and Lewis Jopp, right at the death, responded for the home team.

It was also a share of the spoils at Links Park between Montrose Roselea and Hermes where Luke Barbour levelled for the Lochside Park outfit after Murray Soutar had put Roselea in front.

Paul Esslemont’s strike for Banchory St Ternan was not enough to prevent the Milton Park side from going down 2-1 at Milton Park where East End, for who Connor Wood scored a brace, were the visitors.

There were impressive victories on the road for Ellon United at Colony Park and Bridge of Don Thistle at Nairn St Ninian, where Stewart Rennie, Bradley Deans, Chris Angus and Craig McKeown all scored.

In the First Division, David Baillie’s 89th minute winner gave second place Stonehaven the points at Aberdeen University after Wayne Barron’s opener for Hive had been cancelled out by Nduoma Chilaka.

Elsewhere, Ben Cullen’s double and an own goal gave Dufftown the win at home to Fraserburgh United. Buchanhaven Hearts won at Longside with Cammy Brown scoring twice for the visitors and Joel Murray on target for the homesters.

Rothie Rovers ran out 5-2 victors at Glentanar in the Second Division to remain clear at the top of the table with Kenny Mair, Jake Stewart, Ewan Clark, Stuart Hodge and Lewis Hendry all on the scoresheet.

Neil Moir, Simon Allan and Mattie Davidson were the goal heroes as Forres Thistle won at Cruden Bay to remain two points off the pace while Euan Dryburgh, James McMahon and Ryan Whelan all scored Newmachar United at home to New Elgin.

Islavale had Liam Wood, Saul Phimister and Mike Simpson to thank as they took the honours at Whitehills who replied through Brodie Christie and James McIntosh.

This weekend’s results…

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE

Banchory St. Ternan 1-2 East End

Colony Park 1-5 Ellon United

Culter 2-2 Dyce

Maud 1-6 Banks O’Dee

Montrose Roselea 1-1 Hermes

Nairn St. Ninian 0-4 Bridge of Don Thistle

FIRST DIVISION

Aberdeen University 1-2 Stonehaven

Dufftown 3-0 Fraserburgh United

Longside 1-2 Buchanhaven Hearts

SECOND DIVISION

Cruden Bay 0-3 Forres Thistle

Glentanar 2-5 Rothie Rovers

Newmachar United 3-0 New Elgin

Whitehills 2-3 Islavale