Junior football: Chance for Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle to close the gap

By Reporter
January 21, 2022, 6:00 am
Bridge of Don Thistle's Gary Clark and Hermes' Jack Craig. Picture by Chris Sumner
With Banks o’ Dee involved in senior Scottish Cup action, Culter and Bridge of Don Thistle have the chance to move level on points with the Spain Park side at the head of the McBookie.com Superleague.

Both face tricky afternoons however with Culter travelling to Lochside Park to meet fourth-placed Hermes while the Jags are at New Advocates Park to play near neighbours East End.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce welcome a Maud team that has been dragged into a relegation battle while Ellon United, buoyed by the excellent win in Inverurie last time out, will be desperate to take something from the visit to Nairn St Ninian.

In the other top-flight game, it’s sixth versus ninth when Montrose Roselea line up against Hall Russell United at Links Park.

The First Division’s clash of the day is at Arjo Wiggins Park with leaders Stoneywood Parkvale looking to clinch the title by setting up an unassailable ten-point gap over second place Stonehaven.

Sunnybank host Dufftown at Heathryfold and bottom side Aberdeen University are at home to Fraserburgh United.

It’s top against bottom in the Second Division when Rothie Rovers entertain New Elgin while second place Forres Thistle are at home to Islavale and Newmachar United, in third, travel to Burghead Thistle.

At Woodside Glentanar welcome Whitehills with all matches getting under way at 1.30pm.

 

