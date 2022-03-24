Kieran Tierney irked by late penalty call as Scotland miss out on seventh successive win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kieran Tierney admitted he was frustrated by the late penalty call which cost Scotland a seventh win on the spin.

Tierney had headed Scotland into the lead before Poland were awarded a late spot-kick when Krzystof Piatek fell to the ground as he attempted to take the ball round Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Piatek converted the penalty himself to deny Scotland a 1-0 win in the friendly and Tierney felt the decision was very harsh on Steve Clarke’s side.

The Arsenal defender said: “The penalty at the end wasn’t a great way to finish the game.

“I was asking, ‘who was it, was it Craig or Grant (Hanley)?’

“And I don’t think he knew, he never said anything.

“I never saw it, from my eyes it looked like nothing but that is why I was asking.

“But I never got an answer.

“I know it’s a friendly but this could have been a competitive game easily enough and you want to see games like that out when you’re winning by one goal, against a team that’s higher seeded.

“So we’re obviously gutted to lose the goal and the clean sheet.”

Scotland will now head to Vienna to face Austria in a friendly on Tuesday after they were beaten 2-1 by Wales in their World Cup play-off.

Clarke’s side will take on the Welsh at Cardiff for a place in this year’s World Cup in Qatar – if they can defeat Ukraine whenever their play-off semi-final is rescheduled.

Tierney, meanwhile, was pleased to notch his first goal for his country by nodding home a John McGinn free kick.

But the former Celtic player feared the goal was going to be chalked off.

He added: “I didn’t even know if there was VAR.

“So for a minute I was thinking, ‘is this onside or offside?’

“But obviously it’s good to get a first goal. That’s me got one own goal and one goal for Scotland so that’s me even.

“It was just the shock. When do I score a header?

“So obviously I was buzzing, it was a great ball in by John McGinn and our set-piece coach Austin MacPhee works a lot on that.

“The manager said if I don’t score this game or the next game I’m going back up the park so luckily I got it.”