Kieran Tierney irked by late penalty call as Scotland miss out on seventh successive win

By Danny Law
March 24, 2022, 10:53 pm
Kieran Tierney complains after the Poland penalty is awarded.
Kieran Tierney admitted he was frustrated by the late penalty call which cost Scotland a seventh win on the spin.

Tierney had headed Scotland into the lead before Poland were awarded a late spot-kick when Krzystof Piatek fell to the ground as he attempted to take the ball round Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

Piatek converted the penalty himself to deny Scotland a 1-0 win in the friendly and Tierney felt the decision was very harsh on Steve Clarke’s side.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke talks with players John McGinn (right) and Kieran Tierney during the friendly.

The Arsenal defender said: “The penalty at the end wasn’t a great way to finish the game.

“I was asking, ‘who was it, was it Craig or Grant (Hanley)?’

“And I don’t think he knew, he never said anything.

“I never saw it, from my eyes it looked like nothing but that is why I was asking.

“But I never got an answer.

“I know it’s a friendly but this could have been a competitive game easily enough and you want to see games like that out when you’re winning by one goal, against a team that’s higher seeded.

“So we’re obviously gutted to lose the goal and the clean sheet.”

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring against Poland. 

Scotland will now head to Vienna to face Austria in a friendly on Tuesday after they were beaten 2-1 by Wales in their World Cup play-off.

Clarke’s side will take on the Welsh at Cardiff for a place in this year’s World Cup in Qatar – if they can defeat Ukraine whenever their play-off semi-final is rescheduled.

Tierney, meanwhile, was pleased to notch his first goal for his country by nodding home a John McGinn free kick.

But the former Celtic player feared the goal was going to be chalked off.

He added: “I didn’t even know if there was VAR.

“So for a minute I was thinking, ‘is this onside or offside?’

“But obviously it’s good to get a first goal. That’s me got one own goal and one goal for Scotland so that’s me even.

“It was just the shock. When do I score a header?

“So obviously I was buzzing, it was a great ball in by John McGinn and our set-piece coach Austin MacPhee works a lot on that.

“The manager said if I don’t score this game or the next game I’m going back up the park so luckily I got it.”

 

 

