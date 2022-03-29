North Region Junior football: Culter line up another semi-final with win over Dyce

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Culter boss Lee Youngson praised his ruthless side for getting their noses in front early against Dyce in the sides’ Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy quarter-final.

The home side wasted no time in going in front in glorious conditions at Crombie Park for what promised to be an entertaining tie – Ryan Stewart’s clever seventh-minute lob catching out the Dyce defence before the ball was headed home by William Mathers.

The visitors responded and only the woodwork prevented the equaliser.

Dyce manager Alfie Youngson was then shown a red card following an altercation with the referee on the half hour mark.

With five minutes of the first half remaining, Mathers was forced off with a knock, Jordan Cromar replacing him.

Just before the break, Culter were awarded a penalty to extend their lead, but Callum Dunbar saw his well-struck effort brilliantly saved by Daniel Bell.

They had to wait until the 78th minute for the second, Cromar firing home a Ben McGregor cross before keeper Peter Tait’s excellent save with three minutes to go ensured the clean sheet.

‘When we defend like we can and like we did on Saturday, we’re capable of beating anyone’

Crombie Park boss Youngson said: “The first half was even – we took our chance to go ahead with a brilliant clip from Ryan for Willie to head home.

“We should’ve gone two up just before the break, but for a top save from Daniel Bell in the Dyce goal to save Callum’s penalty. No doubt we were disappointed at the time, but the players reacted well, which shows a strong mindset.

“Second half I thought we managed the game well, didn’t give Dyce much to feed on and scored a good goal to go 2-0 ahead.

“Overall, we’re pleased, and that’s another clean sheet – which is three in the last four. Individual mistakes have cost us in a few games this season against the teams around us, but when we defend like we can and like we did on Saturday, we’re capable of beating anyone.

“That’s another semi-final lined up, this being the first time in quite a few years the clubs had two semi-finals in the same season, so that’s pleasing.

“However, there’s no reward for semi-finals. We can take the positives from the momentum we’re building and the progress we’re making, but I’ll never be satisfied without silverware at the end of the season and we’ve got a long way to go before we achieve that.”

Praising some of his players’ showings, Youngson added: “Performance-wise, Neal McTavish was a stand-out. He was a man mountain at the back and dealt with the direct approach from Dyce and a very good forward in Sam Robertson.

“Richie Petrie alongside Neal missed the last few games with injury, but came back in and, again, was class. He’s been with me for six years now and I can’t remember a game where he’s let us down – his consistency is on another level.

“We’re pleased to see the season run into May now.

“We have a tough quarter-final against Bridge of Don in the League Cup. That’s the focus now, then we will look at the Dundee East Craigie tie (inter regional), which will be another real challenge – but one we will be ready for.”