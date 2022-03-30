Scotland fan view: Leading Scotland to the World Cup would be fitting reward for Craig Gordon’s patience and perseverance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Scotland fan view: Leading Scotland to the World Cup would be fitting reward for Craig Gordon’s patience and perseverance

By Chris Crighton
March 30, 2022, 11:45 am
Craig Gordon saves from Marko Arnautovic in Vienna.
Craig Gordon saves from Marko Arnautovic in Vienna.

When Craig Gordon made his full international debut, at an age when only the very, very best goalkeepers have attained both the physical and strategic abilities to ascend to the top level of the game, it was a popular prediction that he would go on to reach Scotland’s all-time top ten cap holders.

Few would have guessed that it would take him almost 18 years to get here.

That it is only now, after the longest Scotland span in history, that Gordon has reached solo tenth in that roll of honour speaks, in itself, to how hard he has had to scrap to bolt that career together.

Craig Gordon produced a man of the match display against Austria. 

Between the ages of 27 and 31, a time which many goalkeepers would consider to be their peak, Gordon was exiled not only from the national team, but any level of competitive football. It is remarkable now to recall that Gordon was widely assumed to be de facto retired eight years ago, after two entire seasons as a free agent following the end of his injury-wrecked time at Sunderland.

Sitting behind first Allan McGregor then David Marshall, Gordon has had to bide his time to reclaim undisputed possession of the number 1 jersey, but patience is not something he could ever have been accused of lacking. Nor is the ability to consistently produce breathtaking saves, another clutch of which was added to his showreel last night.

Gordon’s career clearly never had the chance to reach the extreme heights promised when he entered his twenties, but nor did it end as unfulfilled as seemed inevitable as he reached his thirties. He may yet hit his forties, like the only keeper to represent the nation more often, having led Scotland into World Cup battle: it would be a fitting glory for one of the country’s greatest ever.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]