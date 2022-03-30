Clifford Parr: Death of Inverness Burns enthusiast who recovered SS Politician whisky, 97

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

On July 17, 1975 Cliff Parr combined two of his passions – boats and poetry – with his newfound love of diving. The result was quite literally the stuff of legends.

For the former chief marine surveyor of the Highlands and Islands Development Board recovered three bottles from the sunken SS Politician’s whisky cargo from the sea bed. And with it a life long dream of bringing Compton Mackenzie’s poetic ode, Whisky Galore, to life.

Nomadic start in life

Clifford Parr was one of three sons for Jane and Thomas Parr of Tunbridge Wells.

Born on May 31, 1924 his father was a former miner who became a church minister. His mother was, therefore, charged with keeping house and raising the family alongside all her ‘minister’s wife’ duties.

They had two other sons, Roy and Billy, and the family moved around the UK before settling in Partick, Glasgow.

A Thistle fan, Cliff attended Victoria Drive Secondary School in Scotstoun. His school record shows he was an enthusiastic cricketer and his punctuality indicated he came from a good home.

Glasgow shipyards

On leaving his education he got a job as a marine draftsman in the Clyde shipyards.

When the Second World War broke out Cliff was keen to play his part, however, his job was classed as a reserve occupation. Unable to enlist he joined the Local Defence Volunteers – later to be known as the Home Guard.

Cliff was full of tales of missing rifles and angry officers – maintaining always that the humour of TV show Dad’s Army was very true to life.

After a year of nagging his employer released him from the yard. However, it was made very clear that he not return.

He enlisted in the RAF, initially training in the UK but then moving to Canada to learn to fly tiger moths.

However, when it was revealed that Cliff would have to pay for his own pilot license he chose to be a navigator instead. After qualifying he was sent to the far east to fly in Dakota crews. He spent time in Burma, India Singapore and Indonesia – then called Java.

Starting a family

When the war ended he returned to his roots becoming a naval architect, back firmly in the boat building industry, this time on the east coast.

On July 12, 1949 he married Margaret Campbell, a baker’s assistant from Edinburgh.

The pair met at a dance when they were both holidaying in Aberdeen and tied the knot at St Giles’ Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Cockenzie and then Port Seton became their home, where Cliff ran the local boat yard.

They had three sons: Cliffie, Fraser and Fergus.

Highlands and Islands Development Board

In 1968 the family moved to Inverness when Cliff joined the Highlands and Islands Development Board’s fisheries department. He remained there until he was 60.

Cliff was described as an important part of the fishery development programme, by Dave Henderson, who worked with him.

He added: “Cliff was much respected throughout the fishing industry for his marine expertise and the genuinely helpful way in which he worked with them on projects to achieve the best outcomes for the fishermen and their communities.

“This, along with his genial, positive personality won him many friends throughout the Highlands and Islands.

Retirement didn’t equate to much rest though. As Cliff then set up his own business as marine surveyor.

Storytelling with granddad

Travel played an important part in Cliff’s life. Family holidays to the west coast of Scotland were later replaced by trips abroad.

And being in the company of his family brought much joy to his life especially when his grand and great-grandchildren came along.

Katie, Cliff’s granddaughter said: “From as far back as I can remember I’ve always had a friend by my side called granddad. His storytelling and poetry lit up my imagination as a child. We would adventure around the world and find out how the leopard got his spots and the camel his hump.

“He shared his own stories from his life like during the war where he served in Burma and he became known as the snake charmer. He had what seemed like an infinite knowledge of anything and everything.”

For the love of Burns

Outside of his nearest and dearest Cliff had many interests in life, especially poetry.

A keen Robert Burns enthusiast he remained a studious fan, not just learning and sharing his works but also emulating the Bard himself. To this end Cliff joined the Masonic Lodge, like Burns before him, but not before he had fully researched it and acquired all the knowledge there was to be had.

Cliff was a member of the Burns Federation in Ayrshire but on moving north started his own Burns club called the Inverness Burns Enthusiasts.

Cliff Sim, who was also part of the Enthusiasts, paid tribute to Cliff.

“He was someone who emanated such warmth when he spoke at meetings and it was always such a joy to be in his company,” Cliff said. “We all enjoyed the happy hours we spent together at the Enthusiasts club meetings when we learned so much about the poems and songs of Robert Burns.”

Hollywood in the Highlands

As a Robert Burns aficionado Cliff was also asked to perform for weddings . One such booking was for Hollywood A-list actress Helen Mirren.

The Queen and Prime Suspect star tied the knot in Ardersier before booking a local Burns club speaker to entertain at her Castle Stuart reception.

However, Cliff didn’t know what he was in for.

“Dad didn’t realise – even on the day – how famous she was. It was only when he turned up in a magazine that he found out!” said Fraser.

Whisky Galore

Cliff enjoyed diving and was a member of the Inverness Sub Aqua Club, especially loving to dive in areas off the West of Scotland and further afield.

He had his own boat which moored near Gairloch and he and his sons would adventure together.

One such dive came from his love of the poem Whisky Galore. Detailing the shipwreck of the SS Politician off the Western Isles in 1941, the poem talks of cases of Whisky spilling into the waters near Eriskay.

“No doubt using his contacts in the Hebrides dad and friends took turns diving to where they heard the wreck would be.

“He was thrilled to come back with three bottles and a bit of a whisky crate from the sea bed. Dad made labels for the haul himself and stuck them on. He was delighted to have found them.”

Final farewell

Predeceased by wife Margaret and his son Cliffie, Cliff passed away in Raigmore Hospital, on Monday, March 7, 2022.

He is survived by his two sons Fraser and Fergus and daughters-in-law Flora, Izzy and Caroline.

And his six grandchildren Rhona, Eilidh, Mairi, Louise, Katie and Adam. Cliff also had seven great grandchildren Skye, Orla, Soren, Una, Lily, Thea and Catherine.

He was laid to rest on Tuesday, March 22 in Inverness. You can read the family’s announcement here.