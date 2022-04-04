Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle victory ensures Superleague runners-up spot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bridge of Don Thistle secured the McBookie.com Superleague runners-up spot with counters from Craig McKeown and Bradley Deans giving them victory at Ellon United.

Culter can still pip Hermes for third after Neal McTavish, Jordan Cromar, Ryan Smart and Nikolas Wozniak all scored at home to Colony Park.

Sam Garnham and Adam Davidson found the net as Montrose Roselea won at East End, who replied through Connor Wood.

Strikes from Steven Goodlad, Austin McLennan, Kyle Buxton and Jake Buxton saw Maud run out 4-2 victors at home to Nairn St Ninian, for whom Charlie Fonweban and Lee Haines were on target.

Goals from Craig Ferguson and Stewart McLaren saw New Elgin win 2-1 at Cruden Bay in the day’s only Second Division clash.

Cup progress for Dufftown and Banks O’Dee

Dufftown are through to the North Regional Cup final after Scott Thomson headed the game’s only goal against Dyce, while keeper Stewart Black was the home hero with two penalty saves.

Rob Armstrong (2), Kane Winton and Mark Gilmour were the men who mattered as Banks o’ Dee brushed Banchory St Ternan aside to reach the semi-final of the McLeman Cup.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, a Dean Still brace and a Barin Faleye effort gave Stoneywood Parkvale a 3-1 success at Aberdeen University.

Stuart Hodge, Craig Smith, Ewan Clark and Jake Stewart all found the net as Rothie Rovers defeated Buchanhaven Hearts.

Murray Nicol and Jamie Brown were on the mark as Glentanar got the better of Sunnybank in Group 2, while Newmachar United and Fraserburgh United fought out a 1-1 share.

Finlay Nicol and Kelvin Mackenzie scored for Burghead Thistle in the Elginshire Cup win over Whitehills, while Islavale were 3-1 winners at home to Forres Thistle. An Aaron Mclellon own goal, Sam Mair and Scott Barron made the difference, with Matty Fraser netting the Jags consolation.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Culter 4, Colony Park 0; East End 1, Montrose Roselea 2; Ellon United 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 2; Maud 4, Nairn St Ninian 2.

SECOND DIVISION – Cruden Bay 1, New Elgin 2.

McLEMAN CUP – Quarter-final: Banchory St. Ternan 0, Banks O’Dee 4.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Dufftown 1, Dyce 0.

MORRISON CUP – Group 1: Aberdeen University 1, Stoneywood Parkvale 3; Rothie Rovers 4, Buchanhaven Hearts 0.

Group 2: Glentanar 2, Sunnybank 1; Newmachar United 1, Fraserburgh United 1.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1: Burghead Thistle 2, Whitehills 0; Islavale 3, Forres Thistle 1.