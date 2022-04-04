Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle victory ensures Superleague runners-up spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle victory ensures Superleague runners-up spot

By Reporter
April 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 4, 2022, 12:36 pm
Craig McKeown, left, was on the scoresheet for Bridge of Don Thistle
Craig McKeown, left, was on the scoresheet for Bridge of Don Thistle

Bridge of Don Thistle secured the McBookie.com Superleague runners-up spot with counters from Craig McKeown and Bradley Deans giving them victory at Ellon United.

Culter can still pip Hermes for third after Neal McTavish, Jordan Cromar, Ryan Smart and Nikolas Wozniak all scored at home to Colony Park.

Sam Garnham and Adam Davidson found the net as Montrose Roselea won at East End, who replied through Connor Wood.

Strikes from Steven Goodlad, Austin McLennan, Kyle Buxton and Jake Buxton saw Maud run out 4-2 victors at home to Nairn St Ninian, for whom Charlie Fonweban and Lee Haines were on target.

Goals from Craig Ferguson and Stewart McLaren saw New Elgin win 2-1 at Cruden Bay in the day’s only Second Division clash.

Cup progress for Dufftown and Banks O’Dee

Dufftown are through to the North Regional Cup final after Scott Thomson headed the game’s only goal against Dyce, while keeper Stewart Black was the home hero with two penalty saves.

Rob Armstrong (2), Kane Winton and Mark Gilmour were the men who mattered as Banks o’ Dee brushed Banchory St Ternan aside to reach the semi-final of the McLeman Cup.

In Group 1 of the Morrison Cup, a Dean Still brace and a Barin Faleye effort gave Stoneywood Parkvale a 3-1 success at Aberdeen University.

Stuart Hodge, Craig Smith, Ewan Clark and Jake Stewart all found the net as Rothie Rovers defeated Buchanhaven Hearts.

Murray Nicol and Jamie Brown were on the mark as Glentanar got the better of Sunnybank in Group 2, while Newmachar United and Fraserburgh United fought out a 1-1 share.

Finlay Nicol and Kelvin Mackenzie scored for Burghead Thistle in the Elginshire Cup win over Whitehills, while Islavale were 3-1 winners at home to Forres Thistle. An Aaron Mclellon own goal, Sam Mair and Scott Barron made the difference, with Matty Fraser netting the Jags consolation.

Results

McBOOKIE.com SUPERLEAGUE – Culter 4, Colony Park 0; East End 1, Montrose Roselea 2; Ellon United 0, Bridge of Don Thistle 2; Maud 4, Nairn St Ninian 2.

SECOND DIVISION – Cruden Bay 1, New Elgin 2.

McLEMAN CUP – Quarter-final: Banchory St. Ternan 0, Banks O’Dee 4.

NORTH REGIONAL CUP – Semi-final: Dufftown 1, Dyce 0.

MORRISON CUP – Group 1: Aberdeen University 1, Stoneywood Parkvale 3; Rothie Rovers 4, Buchanhaven Hearts 0.

Group 2: Glentanar 2, Sunnybank 1; Newmachar United 1, Fraserburgh United 1.

ELGINSHIRE CUP – Group 1: Burghead Thistle 2, Whitehills 0; Islavale 3, Forres Thistle 1.

