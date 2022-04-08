North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle and Banks o’ Dee set to meet in League Cup final

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The North Region Juniors game of the weekend takes place on Sunday when Bridge of Don Thistle and Banks o’ Dee, the top two in the McBookie.com Superleague, tough it out in the League Cup final.

The side meet at Crombie Park, Culter, to decide who will claim the silverware.

On Saturday, the pick of the clashes is at New Advocates Park, where East End face Stoneywood Parkvale in the semi-finals of the North Regional Cup, with the winners facing Dufftown in the final.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Stonehaven travel to Newmachar United, while Fraserburgh United entertain Glentanar.

There’s a trio of Elginshire Cup Group 1 matches with Burghead Thistle welcoming Islavale, Forres Thistle making the trip to New Elgin and Whitehills hosting Dufftown.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Banchory St. Ternan face Ellon United, Montrose Roselea go to Colony Park and, at Denmore Park, it’s Hall Russell United against Dyce.

In the Second Division, Rothie Rovers can close the gap on leaders Forres Thistle to just two points with victory at home to Cruden Bay.

All matches get under way at 2pm.