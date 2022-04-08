North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle and Banks o’ Dee set to meet in League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle and Banks o’ Dee set to meet in League Cup final

By Reporter
April 8, 2022, 6:00 am
Banks o' Dee and Bridge of Don Thistle will both be back in action this weekend. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Banks o' Dee and Bridge of Don Thistle will both be back in action this weekend. Picture by Kenny Elrick

The North Region Juniors game of the weekend takes place on Sunday when Bridge of Don Thistle and Banks o’ Dee, the top two in the McBookie.com Superleague, tough it out in the League Cup final.

The side meet at Crombie Park, Culter, to decide who will claim the silverware.

On Saturday, the pick of the clashes is at New Advocates Park, where East End face Stoneywood Parkvale in the semi-finals of the North Regional Cup, with the winners facing Dufftown in the final.

In Group 2 of the Morrison Cup, Stonehaven travel to Newmachar United, while Fraserburgh United entertain Glentanar.

There’s a trio of Elginshire Cup Group 1 matches with Burghead Thistle welcoming Islavale, Forres Thistle making the trip to New Elgin and Whitehills hosting Dufftown.

In the McBookie.com Superleague, Banchory St. Ternan face Ellon United, Montrose Roselea go to Colony Park and, at Denmore Park, it’s Hall Russell United against Dyce.

In the Second Division, Rothie Rovers can close the gap on leaders Forres Thistle to just two points with victory at home to Cruden Bay.

All matches get under way at 2pm.

