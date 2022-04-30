Junior football: Culter bid to take a step closer to Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Culter bid to take a step closer to Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy final

By Danny Law
April 30, 2022, 6:00 am
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr
Nicolas Wozniak celebrates scoring for Culter. Picture by Wullie Marr

Culter FC are flying the flag for the north in the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

The Crombie Park men head to Tayside to take on Dundee East Craigie in the semi-finals of the competion (2.30pm kick-off).

The winners of the Craigie Park encounter will face either Broughty Athletic or Tayport in the final.

Dundee East Craigie sit second in the Midlands League – three points behind leaders Carnoustie Panmure but with a game in hand.  They defeated Banks o’ Dee 3-0 at Spain Park in the third round of the competition.

Culter face a tough opponent in Dundee East Craigie. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media 

Culter FC president Gordon Thomson said: “No team from the North Region Junior Football Association has won this competition for around 20 years so it would be great to take a step closer.

“It’s going to be a tough match against a very good East Craigie side.”

Culter boss Lee Youngson has no new injury concerns.

Meanwhile, First Division Dufftown and Superleague side East End meet in the North Regional Cup final at Rothienorman tomorrow (2pm).

Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Dyce to Aberdeen Sports Village in the semi-finals of the McLeman Cup with Highland League-bound Banks o’ Dee facing the winners in the final.

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]