Junior football: Culter bid to take a step closer to Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy final

Culter FC are flying the flag for the north in the Quest Engineering Inter Regional Trophy.

The Crombie Park men head to Tayside to take on Dundee East Craigie in the semi-finals of the competion (2.30pm kick-off).

The winners of the Craigie Park encounter will face either Broughty Athletic or Tayport in the final.

Dundee East Craigie sit second in the Midlands League – three points behind leaders Carnoustie Panmure but with a game in hand. They defeated Banks o’ Dee 3-0 at Spain Park in the third round of the competition.

Culter FC president Gordon Thomson said: “No team from the North Region Junior Football Association has won this competition for around 20 years so it would be great to take a step closer.

“It’s going to be a tough match against a very good East Craigie side.”

Culter boss Lee Youngson has no new injury concerns.

Meanwhile, First Division Dufftown and Superleague side East End meet in the North Regional Cup final at Rothienorman tomorrow (2pm).

Bridge of Don Thistle welcome Dyce to Aberdeen Sports Village in the semi-finals of the McLeman Cup with Highland League-bound Banks o’ Dee facing the winners in the final.