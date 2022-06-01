Billy Gilmour and Craig Gordon reflect on Scotland’s World Cup play-off pain against Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Billy Gilmour and Craig Gordon reflect on Scotland’s World Cup play-off pain against Ukraine

By Andy Skinner
June 1, 2022, 11:11 pm Updated: June 1, 2022, 11:24 pm
Billy Gilmour cuts a dejected figure after Scotland go 2-0 down to Ukraine.
Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour is determined to use the pain of missing out on a World Cup place as fuel in his fledgling career.

The Scots were defeated 3-1 against Ukraine at Hampden Park, in a thoroughly disappointing performance by Steve Clarke’s men.

Ukraine will now advance to face Wales on Sunday for a place at this winter’s finals in Qatar.

Gilmour, who turns 21 later this month, has spent the season on loan at Norwich City from Chelsea.

Although he describes the play-off experience as one of the low points of his career, Gilmour is eager to emerge stronger from it.

Gilmour said: “It’s disappointing, a tough one.

“It’s one of the lows of my career so far and I don’t want to feel like this again.

“Hopefully next time it will be different. I think that’s what we’re all going to take into the next games coming up.

“We need to show that we aren’t just going to be at one tournament, we’re going to be competing in all of them.”

Ukraine outclassed Scotland despite the match being their first international fixture since November.

Gilmour refuted any suggestion the Scots were not mindful of the threat posed by their opponents.

He added: “They definitely didn’t surprise us. We knew they were a good team, we analysed them and you can see that they’ve got good players.

“They were the better team on the night.

“We knew what we needed to do, we had to come here and turn up, but on the night we just didn’t perform to our best.”

At the other end of the scale, the defeat will spell the end of goalkeeper Craig Gordon’s hopes of playing in a World Cup.

Gordon, who turns 40 later this year, said: “We are disappointed. To come this far and work so hard, to then lose this game is hard to take.

“We didn’t play our best and we can’t hide from that.

“We didn’t play like we wanted to and we can’t make any excuses.

“At the end we created chances and could have got back in it, but we didn’t manage that.

“A lot of the guys in there are young enough to go again and try for the World Cup.

“But it’s never nice when it ends this way – and that has happened too many times, especially for me personally.

“To come up short once again is hard to take.”

