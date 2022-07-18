Holders Wick Groats lead triple Caithness charge into Highland Amateur Cup semis

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wick Groats booked their place in the last four of the Highland Amateur Cup thanks to a clinical 4-0 victory against IRN Security at Ardersier.

The holders got off to a flyer as Graham MacNab got behind the IRN defence in the eighth minute and his cut-back was swept into the net by Alan Mathieson.

Groats doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. The ball broke to Mathieson 12 yards out and he drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

A brilliant day for all Caithness teams – well done to @HighOrmlieSpurs, @PentlandUnited and @Wick_Groats !! 👍👍👍👍https://t.co/8G2Oz7BLfW — Caithness AFA – Official (@CaithnessAfa) July 16, 2022

Two goals early in the second period killed the tie as a contest. Graham MacNab got on the end of a Korbyn Cameron cross to net at the back post, before James MacKay scored the goal of the game when he cut inside and lashed a 20-yard shot into the net.

Groats manager Kevin Anderson said: “It was a good solid performance. IRN made it hard for us, but we got goals at good times in the game. We’re delighted to be in the semi-finals.”

Ness dig deep to knock out Avoch

Ness reached their first semi-final since 1997 with a battling 2-1 victory over Avoch in front of a big crowd at Fivepenny.

James ‘Titch’ Morrison gave Ness the lead in the 13th minute when he raced clear to net.

Avoch goalkeeper David Harrison was forced off with an injury at half- time to be replaced by forward Ryan MacLeod.

Highlights of Ness’ HA Cup win today. Onto the semi 👌🏻https://t.co/iCdgEDxe3u — Lewis & Harris FA (@lewisharrisfa) July 16, 2022

But the Black Isle side equalised 10 minutes into the second period with a superb strike from Dean Allison.

However, Ness rallied and Davie MacLean slid in to score the winner just after the hour mark.

Avoch‘s cause was not helped when Keith Mason was sent off for a last man challenge shortly afterwards.

Pentland storm back for cup victory

Pentland United came from 3-1 down at half-time against Stromness Athletic to win 5-3 at Market Green.

United’s Alan Munro cancelled out a Jamie Flett first-minute opener, but further goals from Flett and Toby MacLeod put the Orkney side in pole position at the break.

However, United hit back with four goals in the last quarter of the tie.

A quick-fire double from substitute Conor Cormack levelled the scores and two more from Andrew MacKay saw the eight-time winners safely through.

Hotspur spot-on to reach semi-finals

High Ormlie Hotspur became the third Caithness club to reach the semis. They saw off Golspie Stafford at Stafford Park after extra-time and penalties.

Ben Gordon gave Hotspur the lead, but counters from Robbie Murray and Sam MacKay saw Stafford lead 2-1 at the break.

Gordon scored the only goal of the second half to take the tie into extra-time.

Match video from Golspie Stafford v High Ormlie Hotspur which ended 3-3 after extra time then 4-3 on penalties to HOH. what a match !! #HAC https://t.co/UTXuQYbitb — Highland Amateur Cup (@highlandamcup) July 17, 2022

Stuart Campbell put Hotspur 3-2 up but Stafford responded within a minute with a Paul Cowie volley.

The tie was decided on penalties, which Hotspur won 4-3.

The semi-final draw (ties scheduled for Saturday, August 6) is Ness v Pentland United and Wick Groats v High Ormlie Hotspur. Venues to be decided.