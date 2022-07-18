Holders Wick Groats lead triple Caithness charge into Highland Amateur Cup semis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Holders Wick Groats lead triple Caithness charge into Highland Amateur Cup semis

By Paul Chalk
July 18, 2022, 5:00 pm
Wick Groats booked their place in the last four of the Highland Amateur Cup thanks to a clinical 4-0 victory against IRN Security at Ardersier.

The holders got off to a flyer as Graham MacNab got behind the IRN defence in the eighth minute and his cut-back was swept into the net by Alan Mathieson.

Groats doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time. The ball broke to Mathieson 12 yards out and he drilled a low shot into the bottom corner.

Two goals early in the second period killed the tie as a contest. Graham MacNab got on the end of a Korbyn Cameron cross to net at the back post, before James MacKay scored the goal of the game when he cut inside and lashed a 20-yard shot into the net.

Groats manager Kevin Anderson said: “It was a good solid performance. IRN made it hard for us, but we got goals at good times in the game. We’re delighted to be in the semi-finals.”

Ness dig deep to knock out Avoch

Ness reached their first semi-final since 1997 with a battling 2-1 victory over Avoch in front of a big crowd at Fivepenny.

James ‘Titch’ Morrison gave Ness the lead in the 13th minute when he raced clear to net.

Avoch goalkeeper David Harrison was forced off with an injury at half- time to be replaced by forward Ryan MacLeod.

But the Black Isle side equalised 10 minutes into the second period with a superb strike from Dean Allison.

However, Ness rallied and Davie MacLean slid in to score the winner just after the hour mark.

Avoch‘s cause was not helped when Keith Mason was sent off for a last man challenge shortly afterwards.

Pentland storm back for cup victory

Pentland United came from 3-1 down at half-time against Stromness Athletic to win 5-3 at Market Green.

United’s Alan Munro cancelled out a Jamie Flett first-minute opener, but further goals from Flett and Toby MacLeod put the Orkney side in pole position at the break.

However, United hit back with four goals in the last quarter of the tie.

A quick-fire double from substitute Conor Cormack levelled the scores and two more from Andrew MacKay saw the eight-time winners safely through.

Hotspur spot-on to reach semi-finals

High Ormlie Hotspur became the third Caithness club to reach the semis. They saw off Golspie Stafford at Stafford Park after extra-time and penalties.

Ben Gordon gave Hotspur the lead, but counters from Robbie Murray and Sam MacKay saw Stafford lead 2-1 at the break.

Gordon scored the only goal of the second half to take the tie into extra-time.

Stuart Campbell put Hotspur 3-2 up but Stafford responded within a minute with a Paul Cowie volley.

The tie was decided on penalties, which Hotspur won 4-3.

The semi-final draw (ties scheduled for Saturday, August 6) is Ness v Pentland United and Wick Groats v High Ormlie Hotspur. Venues to be decided.

