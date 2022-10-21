Gordonians’ Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top of National 3

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordonians full back Sean Mills believes momentum is with his side as the National 3 leaders look to pull clear of the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Jim Greenwood’s side maintained their excellent start to the season with another commanding display last weekend as they ran out 61-7 winners at Royal High.

The victory means 335 points have been scored by the team in the opening six matches but Mills believes it is no less than the players deserve.

He said: “It’s been a good start but there have been a few games where we haven’t really gotten out of third gear so there is still room for improvement too.

“It’s good to start with six wins and of course, we’re happy with the points we’ve put on the board but the pleasing aspect is knowing there is still room to go further.”

GoGos aiming to pull clear at the top

The bonus point gained from Saturday’s victory means the GoGos have moved one point clear of West of Scotland at the top of National 3.

Crucially it maintains the club’s maximum return of five points per game from all six of their matches to date.

Having rued their failure to pick up more bonus points in National 2 last season Mills knows every point could prove crucial come to the end of the campaign.

He said: “The bonus points are massive.

“Ultimately they cost us a place in National 2 last year and dropping a point here and there led to severe ramifications down the line.

“We paid a heavy price last year and we’ve learned from that.”

Gordonians go in search of victory number seven this weekend when they welcome Hillhead Jordanhill to Countesswells.

The visitors are eight points adrift in third place and Mills knows the importance of another win tomorrow when he faces his former club in Aberdeen.

Mills said: “Stretching the gap on any side is good. Dan Osugo (former captain) and I used to play for Hills when we were at Strathclyde University so it would be good to get one over on them this weekend.

“But opening up a bigger gap on us and the chasing pack is the most important thing for us.”