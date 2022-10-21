Gordonians’ Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top of National 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gordonians’ Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top of National 3

By Paul Third
October 21, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: October 21, 2022, 7:24 am
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson

Gordonians full back Sean Mills believes momentum is with his side as the National 3 leaders look to pull clear of the chasing pack at the top of the table.

Jim Greenwood’s side maintained their excellent start to the season with another commanding display last weekend as they ran out 61-7 winners at Royal High.

The victory means 335 points have been scored by the team in the opening six matches but Mills believes it is no less than the players deserve.

He said: “It’s been a good start but there have been a few games where we haven’t really gotten out of third gear so there is still room for improvement too.

“It’s good to start with six wins and of course, we’re happy with the points we’ve put on the board but the pleasing aspect is knowing there is still room to go further.”

GoGos aiming to pull clear at the top

The bonus point gained from Saturday’s victory means the GoGos have moved one point clear of West of Scotland at the top of National 3.

Crucially it maintains the club’s maximum return of five points per game from all six of their matches to date.

Having rued their failure to pick up more bonus points in National 2 last season Mills knows every point could prove crucial come to the end of the campaign.

He said: “The bonus points are massive.

“Ultimately they cost us a place in National 2 last year and dropping a point here and there led to severe ramifications down the line.

“We paid a heavy price last year and we’ve learned from that.”

Gordonians go in search of victory number seven this weekend when they welcome Hillhead Jordanhill to Countesswells.

The visitors are eight points adrift in third place and Mills knows the importance of another win tomorrow when he faces his former club in Aberdeen.

Mills said: “Stretching the gap on any side is good. Dan Osugo (former captain) and I used to play for Hills when we were at Strathclyde University so it would be good to get one over on them this weekend.

“But opening up a bigger gap on us and the chasing pack is the most important thing for us.”

