Vital victories for St Duthus and Invergordon, but Loch Ness stay on title track in North Caledonian League

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
January 29, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 10:32 pm
Ken Morrison's clinching goal for Invergordon slips past Fort William goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image
Ken Morrison's clinching goal for Invergordon slips past Fort William goalkeeper Mateusz Kulbacki. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Loch Ness remain well in control of their own destiny at the top of the North Caledonian League after their 5-3 weekend win against Nairn County reserves.

The front-runners were expected to beat the second-bottom side, but the young Nairn team can take plenty of heart for pushing their visiting opponents all the way.

In fact, Nairn got their noses in front thanks to an early opener from Kieran Duffty, which Allan Macphee cancelled out on 34 minutes.

MacPhee put Loch Ness ahead on 52 minutes and a Liam Taylor penalty extended the scoreline to 3-1.

All credit to Nairn ‘A’ though, as two more Duffty goals drew the match level at 3-3 by the 67th-minute mark.

This perhaps jolted Loch Ness and further Taylor and MacPhee goals soon after this pushed the league leaders on to a crucial win to keep their eager chasers at bay.

Loch Ness fielded a few new faces in their line-up in their first game in two weeks.

Tain Saints boosted by Lockett treble

St Duthus are still in contention in second spot, with Jake Lockett’s 14-minute second half treble helping Saints to a 5-3 win at Thurso.

Bradi Hulme fired the Tain team in front on 15 minutes, but this was swiftly wiped out by Adam Gunn and it was 1-1 at break time.

Lockett grabbed control of the contest with three goals for the Saints before Finn As-Chainey added a fifth for the visitors.

Gunn’s second and a goal from Robert McLean added gloss to the scoreline for Thurso, but St Duthus remain 10 points behind Loch Ness, with two games in hand.

Invergordon edge contest at Claggan

There can be no slip-up for any of the outside contenders for the title and it was, therefore, an important 2-1 for Invergordon away to Fort William.

These two teams began the weekend knowing the importance of three points if they are to have any hope of making a second-half title push.

Defending champions Invergordon, who have four games in hand over Loch Ness, took the lead through Benjamin Kelly after 12 minutes.

The Lochaber side, however, roared right back and drew level on 27 minutes thanks to a goal from Andrew Sneddon.

Invergordon’s Stuart Leslie in an aerial challenge with Fort William’s Steven Campbell. Image: Iain Ferguson, The Write Image

Ken Morrison bagged the winner for the visitors and, despite a late push from the hosts, they could not find a second goal.

This result at Claggan Park means they join fourth-placed Fort William on 27 points, but should they win all their outstanding games, would be just two points off first place. Fort’s chances look all but gone as they have just two matches in hand on Loch Ness.

Mcleod hat-trick inspires Athletic

The big winners of the day were Inverness Athletic in their 8-0 home rout against basement side Bonar Bridge.

A hat-trick for former Buckie Thistle striker John Mcleod on his debut is perhaps a sign of what is to come next season, with Athletic too far behind this year to make a title push.

Mcleod scored goals either side of a Dominic Macaulay goal to make it 3-0 at half-time.

Mcleod netted his third goal early in the second half before Connel Gresham and Fergus McWilliam goals and a Luke Mackay brace racked up the scoreline for the Highland capital team.

Anglers show bite to see off Clach ‘A’

Halkirk United are sixth in the table following their fine 3-1 victory against Clachnacuddin reserves at Grant Street Park.

Kyle Henderson gave the Anglers the interval advantage, but Kieran Syrjanen levelled for the young Lilywhites midway through the second half.

However, an own goal moments later was added to by Chrissy Green to secure an away win, which keeps Clach in 10th position.

Orkney’s home fixture against Golspie Sutherland against Golspie Sutherland on Saturday was postponed due to a lack of an available referee.

On Wednesday, Golspie Sutherland host Inverness Athletic in the league, then this coming Saturday, it’s North Caledonian Cup quarter-finals day, with St Duthus v Loch Ness the pick of the bunch.

 

