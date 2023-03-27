Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke’s goalkeeping dilemma

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland fan view: Angus Gunn is the perfect answer to Steve Clarke’s goalkeeping dilemma

The Norwich City goalkeeper's decision to opt for Scotland over England has come at a perfect time.

By Chris Crighton
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS
Scotland's Angus Gunn applauds fans at full time after beating Cyprus. Image: SNS

This autumn it will be 20 years since Rab Douglas, optimism petrifying into weariness at each successive trudge, retrieved six Dutch balls from the back of Scotland’s net.

In the decades since, such has been the triumvirate’s dominance of the landscape, rarely has it been guarded by anyone other than Craig Gordon, David Marshall or Allan McGregor.

Indeed, in 110 competitive fixtures since Douglas’ dam burst, on only three occasions had any other goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes – two of them, against San Marino, returning undirtied gloves.

Angus Gunn celebrates as Scotland double their lead though Scott McTominay. Image: Shutterstock

35 years of Jon McLaughlin

Such has been Scotland’s reliance upon an expiring generation that the youngest capped keeper to play even a minute of competitive club football this season was Jon McLaughlin: all 35 years of him.

A reset at the position has long been on the cards. So given the lengthy signposting of this day, the fact that heirs presumptive Zander Clark and Liam Kelly had sat on the bench 25 times between them without ever being entrusted to enter the field essentially advertised the plans the SFA had afoot.

Angus Gunn’s career

The acquisition of Angus Gunn, Scotland credentials shouting from the back of his jersey, will have been a long-time succession planning objective: one in which his erstwhile sanguinity indicates Steve Clarke had increasing confidence.

He will have been secretly pleased that Gunn’s career did not rocket to the heights it could have when he left Manchester City’s academy for an eight-figure fee, for had it done so he would long since have been scored off Scotland’s watchlist.

Gunn will face far sterner tests in Scotland colours – and soon – but from Clarke’s perspective this may have been the most important match of his new keeper’s international career. The one which locks him into the Scotland camp, and potentially settles the position for another decade to come.

