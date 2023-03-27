Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are ‘hurting’ at their current plight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cove Rangers: Morgyn Neill promises players are ‘hurting’ at their current plight

One win in 13 for Aberdeen side fighting to preserve their Championship status.

By Jamie Durent
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: SNS

Morgyn Neill has offered an apology to the Cove Rangers board and fans and promises the players are hurting at the current plight.

The 3-0 defeat to Ayr United on Friday night was Cove’s fifth defeat on the bounce and they have won just once in 13 games.

The Aberdeen side are in the thick of the Championship relegation battle, dropping down from eighth with results over the weekend, with rivals Arbroath and Hamilton Accies both having games in hand.

Cove rangers have six games left

There is little time left for hard-luck stories at the Balmoral Stadium. Cove have six games left to extend their second-tier stay beyond one season and have both Arbroath and Accies to face on the road.

Neill is under no illusions about the severity of the situation and promises the Cove players feel it keenly.

“We keep saying that something has got to change,” he said. “We’ve got six games to go and we don’t want to be relying on other teams.

“We don’t care if Arbroath or Hamilton get beat when we get beat. We need one result to change a bit of luck for us.

“We’re all hurting. We apologise to the fans and the board. It was always goings to be tough and nobody has chucked it.

Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers defender Morgyn Neill. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

“But the goals we conceded on Friday were criminal. The whole team holds their hands up. We can’t go into our shells.

“We take responsibility – not the manager – because it’s us that has to do the job on the park.”

Worst defensive record

Neill accepts Cove’s defensive record has not been good enough and at the other end of the park, they are struggling to score goals.

They have the worst defensive record in the league, having conceded 65 goals from 30 games, and they rank eighth in terms of goals scored.

The manner of the goals Cove are conceding continues to frustrate, however. Neill felt he was fouled in the build-up to the opening goal on Friday night but held his hands up for a mistake prior to Dipo Akinyemi scoring the second.

“You’ve got to have a platform,” he added. “It’s trying to get things right all over the park.

“I’m not going to blame the strikers for not scoring goals because we’re shipping goals at the other end.

“That’s the difference – other teams are ruthless in either box. It’s not about blaming anybody because collectively, we’ve got to do it together.”

Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship ‘dogfight’ after 3-0 loss to Ayr United

