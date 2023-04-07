Junior football: Title challengers Culter and Hermes on the road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Scottish Football

Junior football: Title challengers Culter and Hermes on the road

Premier League top two Culter and Hermes are both away from home this Saturday.

By Reporter
Ryan Smart scores for Culter past East End's goalkeeper Zack Ellis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ryan Smart scores for Culter past East End's goalkeeper Zack Ellis. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The McBookie.com Premier League top two are both away from home this weekend with Culter facing a tricky trip to The Meadows to face Ellon United.

Hermes, whose midweek draw at home to Stoneywood Parkvale saw them two points off the pace, visit second bottom Dufftown.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Montrose Roselea, while it’s third against sixth at Ian Mair Park where Dyce host Stonehaven.

East End meet struggling Banchory St Ternan at New Advocates Park and Stoneywood Parkvale welcome Colony Park.

Friday night under the lights

The Championship action gets under way this evening with Banks o’ Dee JFC, who are now in third following Tuesday’s victory over Rothie Rovers, playing Deveronside at Spain Park (8pm).

No question as to the game of the day on Saturday with Fraserburgh United having the opportunity to cut the gap on leaders Sunnybank to a single point when the pair meet at College Park.

Elsewhere, the fight to secure one of the five promotion spots up for grabs continues with Newmachar United at home to Lossiemouth United while Rothie Rovers will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host New Elgin.

Buchanhaven Hearts have home advantage against Aberdeen University while Burghead Thistle are on the road at Forres Thistle.

In the quarter-final of the McLeman Cup, Maud face Nairn St Ninian at Pleasure Park and at Simpson Park, it’s Islavale versus Cruden Bay in the opening stage of the Elginshire Cup. Unless stated, all games get under way at 2pm.

