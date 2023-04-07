Junior football: Title challengers Culter and Hermes on the road

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The McBookie.com Premier League top two are both away from home this weekend with Culter facing a tricky trip to The Meadows to face Ellon United.

Hermes, whose midweek draw at home to Stoneywood Parkvale saw them two points off the pace, visit second bottom Dufftown.

At Aberdeen Sports Village, Bridge of Don Thistle entertain Montrose Roselea, while it’s third against sixth at Ian Mair Park where Dyce host Stonehaven.

East End meet struggling Banchory St Ternan at New Advocates Park and Stoneywood Parkvale welcome Colony Park.

Friday night under the lights

The Championship action gets under way this evening with Banks o’ Dee JFC, who are now in third following Tuesday’s victory over Rothie Rovers, playing Deveronside at Spain Park (8pm).

No question as to the game of the day on Saturday with Fraserburgh United having the opportunity to cut the gap on leaders Sunnybank to a single point when the pair meet at College Park.

Elsewhere, the fight to secure one of the five promotion spots up for grabs continues with Newmachar United at home to Lossiemouth United while Rothie Rovers will be desperate to return to winning ways when they host New Elgin.

Buchanhaven Hearts have home advantage against Aberdeen University while Burghead Thistle are on the road at Forres Thistle.

In the quarter-final of the McLeman Cup, Maud face Nairn St Ninian at Pleasure Park and at Simpson Park, it’s Islavale versus Cruden Bay in the opening stage of the Elginshire Cup. Unless stated, all games get under way at 2pm.