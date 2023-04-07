Edward Mountain: Opening of Highland National Treatment Centre should inspire us to replace Raigmore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edward Mountain: Opening of Highland National Treatment Centre should inspire us to replace Raigmore

It's clear the Highlands require a brand-new acute general hospital which is fit for the 21st century.

A room at the NHS National Treatment Centre, Highland, in Inverness, which is to open its doors to patients soon (Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson)
By Edward Mountain

This month, the Highland National Treatment Centre will finally open its doors to its first patients.

Having visited this newly built facility a few weeks ago, I was hugely impressed with its modern design, spacious patient rooms and treatment areas.

There is no doubt that the National Treatment Centre will be an asset for our region, which is exactly why I campaigned relentlessly for it to be delivered. Whilst it is sad that it is opening two years later than planned, it is clearly going to benefit the Highlands.

The creation of a new National Treatment Centre sits in stark contrast with the aging Raigmore Hospital in Inverness. Forty years on from its last significant update, Raigmore is beginning to feel like an outdated building, with services shoehorned into the site and limited room to expand wards.

Upgrades and renovations to wards have extended the lifetime of Raigmore, but these are short-term fixes. Piecemeal refurbishment here and there is no long-term solution, and can sometimes create even more problems.

For example, the Scottish Government has announced funding to upgrade Raigmore’s maternity unit. Having visited the unit recently, I can assure you that it needs to be modernised.

However, making improvements will likely mean rehousing the maternity unit in a different ward which, in turn, impacts on the service delivery of another health department. This is far from ideal.

It is clear to me that the Highlands require a brand-new acute general hospital which is fit for the 21st century and can replace Raigmore. I raised this point directly with our new first minister a few weeks ago at the Scottish parliament.

While Humza Yousaf stopped short of committing the Scottish Government to building a new hospital, he did state that there is “no doubt” that Raigmore will require significant refurbishment or a replacement. He also wanted to hear NHS Highland’s input on the way forward.

That is why I have written this week to the chief executive of NHS Highland, asking for its board to support the principle of my campaign to deliver a brand-new hospital for the Highlands. Should NHS Highland back my call, then the campaign to replace Raigmore could gather real momentum.

All Highland communities must get their say

I am under no illusion, though, that such a large-scale infrastructure project could be years in the making and potentially ready to open in the next decade. Deciding a location, purchasing a site, designing the facility, and securing planning approval all takes time. Therefore, it is crucial that we begin the process as soon as possible.

All Highland communities must be involved in having their say on what they need from a new acute general hospital. The proposals cannot be left entirely to the Scottish Government or the health board.

Community and clinical backing will be required to avoid repeating the same mistakes which were made when it came to changing maternity care provision in Caithness or Moray, for example.

I am hopeful that the delivery of a new hospital would create an opportunity to reconsider the model of healthcare provision across the Highlands.

Though opening later than planned, the National Treatment Centre will benefit the Highlands greatly. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Instead of centralising more services at a single site, we should consider introducing a hub and spoke model, whereby we draw upon the strengths of our local hospitals and revitalise them. This approach would mean our local hospitals are galvanised by working in closer partnership with the new hospital.

Another key benefit is that if we face another pandemic similar or worse to Covid-19, then our health service would have a greater capacity to both treat patients with infectious diseases, and also limit disruption to routine operations.

Ultimately, a new hospital must help to sustain our local hospitals across the Highlands and be as future-proof as possible.

Our region has got a taste of what modern medicine will look like with the completion of the new National Treatment Centre. However, we can’t stop there.

Indeed, the opening of this modern facility should act as our inspiration to replace Raigmore.

Edward Mountain is a Scottish Conservative politician and has been MSP for the Highlands and Islands region since 2016.

