Ex-professional footballers, including former Aberdeen player Stephen Wright, pass on tips to kids in Thurso

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A trio of top coaches and former professional players were on hand to coach more than 100 youngsters at Thurso Football Academy’s latest legends event.

Former Aberdeen and Rangers star Stephen Wright is a coach and academy director at Championship club Dundee, and he was assisted by his Dark Blues’ under-18 coaching colleague, and former French under-21 player, Gregory Vignal – whose clubs included Liverpool, Lens and Rangers.

Another former Rangers defender, Marvin Andrews, completed the coaching line-up when he accepted the invitation from the academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn and development officer Richie Campbell. He was back in Thurso, representing Rangers Charity Foundation.

Kids aged from three to 15 were guided through the fun event and there was plenty of skills, effort and fun on display.

The players of the camp were Lachie Wann (age three-to-five), Finn Cormack (age six-to-nine) and Will Fryer (age 10-15), and they were rewarded with a goodie bag from former Trinidad and Tobago international ace Andrews, who also played for top-flight Livingston.

Warm welcome given on Thurso trip

Gunn, who has brought former players such as Colin Hendry, John Robertson and Brian Irvine to the north of Scotland in recent times to coach local youngsters, was delighted to have had three more big names accept the call to attend during the Easter break.

He said: “On behalf of myself and Richie, it’s always a pleasure to be able to welcome the ex-pros to Thurso.

“Stephen is the academy director at Dundee and Gregory the under-18s coach, so they each had different coaching points to put across.

“Big Marv came to coach on Easter Sunday and the kids loved him – he is well-known to everyone in Thurso, having been up a few times now.

“All in all, it was a great weekend.

“All three coaches had a great time in Thurso and were very complimentary of the children and the reception they received.”

He added: “Many thanks to all the sponsors, helpers, parents and kids who made the event happen. We couldn’t do it without the support we are continually shown.”