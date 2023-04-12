Ex-professional footballers, including former Aberdeen player Stephen Wright, pass on tips to kids in Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-professional footballers, including former Aberdeen player Stephen Wright, pass on tips to kids in Thurso

Thurso Football Academy welcomed three leading coaches as more than 100 youngsters scored first-hand advice from the former pro players.

By Paul Chalk
From left: Dundee academy director Stephen Wright, Thurso Football Academy's Alyn Gunn and Richie Campbell, and Dundee's under-18s coach Gregory Vignal.
From left: Dundee academy director Stephen Wright, Thurso Football Academy's Alyn Gunn and Richie Campbell, and Dundee's under-18s coach Gregory Vignal.

A trio of top coaches and former professional players were on hand to coach more than 100 youngsters at Thurso Football Academy’s latest legends event.

Former Aberdeen and Rangers star Stephen Wright is a coach and academy director at Championship club Dundee, and he was assisted by his Dark Blues’ under-18 coaching colleague, and former French under-21 player, Gregory Vignal – whose clubs included Liverpool, Lens and Rangers.

Another former Rangers defender, Marvin Andrews, completed the coaching line-up when he accepted the invitation from the academy’s head of coaching Alyn Gunn and development officer Richie Campbell. He was back in Thurso, representing Rangers Charity Foundation.

Stephen Wright and Marvin Andrews with the three-to-five age-group.

Kids aged from three to 15 were guided through the fun event and there was plenty of skills, effort and fun on display.

The players of the camp were Lachie Wann (age three-to-five), Finn Cormack (age six-to-nine) and Will Fryer (age 10-15), and they were rewarded with a goodie bag from former Trinidad and Tobago international ace Andrews, who also played for top-flight Livingston.

Marvin Andrews and Stephen Wright with the six-to-nine age group.

Warm welcome given on Thurso trip

Gunn, who has brought former players such as Colin Hendry, John Robertson and Brian Irvine to the north of Scotland in recent times to coach local youngsters, was delighted to have had three more big names accept the call to attend during the Easter break.

He said: “On behalf of myself and Richie, it’s always a pleasure to be able to welcome the ex-pros to Thurso.

“Stephen is the academy director at Dundee and Gregory the under-18s coach, so they each had different coaching points to put across.

“Big Marv came to coach on Easter Sunday and the kids loved him – he is well-known to everyone in Thurso, having been up a few times now.

“All in all, it was a great weekend.

“All three coaches had a great time in Thurso and were very complimentary of the children and the reception they received.”

He added: “Many thanks to all the sponsors, helpers, parents and kids who made the event happen. We couldn’t do it without the support we are continually shown.”

Marvin Andrews and Stephen Wright with the 10-15 age group.

