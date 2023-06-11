Craig Brown insists Steve Clarke’s long-term commitment to Scotland is vital

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Scotland boss Craig Brown hopes the SFA’s decision to extend Steve Clarke’s contract as national team manager has been a masterstroke.

Clarke has been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Celtic following Ange Postecoglou’s departure for Tottenham Hotspur.

But Brown believes convincing Clarke to commit his future in March as Scotland boss until 2026 ensures the national team boss will remain at the helm.

He said: “Securing Steve on a long-term deal is not only an excellent piece of business by the SFA but also an important move.

“It was no surprise to see him linked with Celtic. He’s an excellent manager who is doing a fantastic job.

“But I would hope his contract greatly reduces any fears of him being lured away by a club as I would imagine the compensation would be significant.

“Rightly so given the job he has done so far with the national team.”

‘There’s a feelgood factor about Scotland’

Clarke, who led Scotland to the finals of Euro 2020, is on course to repeat the feat after starting the 2024 campaign with wins over Cyprus and Spain.

Brown, who was in charge of the national team from 1993 to 2002, believes Clarke’s continued presence as manager is vital for the players.

He said: “You can see the players are enjoying it while the fans are certainly happy with what they are seeing too.

“There’s a feelgood factor about the national team and we all want to see it continue.

“Steve has built a very good team which is playing exceptionally well and all the ingredients are in place to suggest a successful future lies ahead.”

Brown encouraged by Scottish stability

Clarke has been the longest serving manager since Brown to take the helm of the national team, eclipsing Gordon Strachan’s tenure from November 2013 to October 2017.

Brown, who also served as Andy Roxburgh’s assistant prior to succeeding him as Scotland manager, insists continuity is key in international football.

He said: “There’s real competition for places not just in the team but the squad as a whole. It’s a very strong position to be in and Steve deserves enormous credit.

“It’s important for the players to have continuity too. We used to have periods where the manager was in charge for seven or eight years.

“We’ve struggled to get to half of that recently and Steve has got everyone moving in the right direction.”

Pressure on Norway following poor start

Clarke and his players can take another step towards next summer’s finals in Germany if they can pick-up another three points in their qualifier in Norway on Saturday.

The Scots have opened up a five-point lead on the Norwegians after their opening two games leaving the Scandinavians in a must-win scenario this weekend.

Brown expects a formidable challenge from Norway, led by Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, but the former Scotland boss insists Clarke will ensure his players are well prepared for the task.

He said: “Norway have ground they need to make up after taking a point from their opening two games and they will come out flying.

“I’d expect that regardless. Every game we had against Norway was difficult and I don’t expect this one to be any different.

“Haaland is the big threat but they are certainly no mugs and it’s not going to be easy.

“But Steve is not the sort of guy to get overly excited and he will know what’s coming. He’ll have the players ready for the game.”