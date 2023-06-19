Scottish Football Scotland fan view: An extraordinary and unlikely triumph Lyndon Dykes and Kenny McLean were the heroes in Oslo as Scotland give their Euro 2024 hopes a major boost. By Chris Crighton June 19 2023, 11.45am Share Scotland fan view: An extraordinary and unlikely triumph Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/sport/football/scottish/5857708/scotland-fan-view-extraordinary-triumph/ Copy Link 0 comment Scotland fans applaud their players after the win in Norway. Image: PA. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]
Conversation