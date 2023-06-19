Aberdeen International Airport: Greener bus starts ferrying passengers

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) has upped its net-zero game with the addition of a 22-seater fully electric bus for ferrying passengers between a drop-off point and the terminal.

Passengers using the free 30-minute drop off at the long stay car park can use the bus for free.

It is one of two e-Cityline vehicles being introduced at AIA as part of the airport’s efforts to decarbonise its operations and infrastructure by the mid-2030s.

Big CO2 saving expected

According to airport bosses, around 30 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent can be saved from polluting the atmosphere by bringing in the two new buses. This equates to removing the emissions of a small petrol car being driven more than 172,000 miles a year.

Jemma Cummings, head of travel services and commercial products, AIA, said: “These new state-of-the-art electric vehicles play an important role in supporting our continued commitment to create a more sustainable business and contribute significantly to further reducing carbon emissions locally at the airport.

Green-powered airport

“By moving to a full-electric bus operation to our car parks, we reduced the carbon emissions.

“This significant reduction is further supported by the fact the airport’s electricity is also supplied via renewable energy.”

Donside SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar said: “It’s great to see Aberdeen International Airport yet again going the extra mile to invest for the future and improve our local air quality, as well as the airport’s green credentials.

“As a member of the (Scottish Parliament’s) net-zero energy and transport committee, I’m particularly interested to hear how local businesses are increasingly taking responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is just the latest commendable green initiative from Aberdeen International Airport which compliments their previous efforts transitioning from conventional to sustainable aviation fuel.”

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “Aberdeen Airport is a major part of the north east’s transport infrastructure, so this move towards reducing emissions has to be welcomed.

“The combination of free drop-off and sustainable travel should be a big selling point for people coming to the north east.

“And it will give peace of mind for travellers who want to know they’re helping to reduce congestion as well as carbon.”

Charging stations for the new vehicles have also been installed at the airport.