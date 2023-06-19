Aberdeen International Airport: Greener bus starts ferrying passengers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen International Airport: Greener bus starts ferrying passengers

First of two new all-electric vehicles takes to the road.

By Keith Findlay
MSPs Jackie Dunbar and Liam Kerr with Aberdeen International Airport's new electric bus and AIA staff who have been part of the bus project.
MSPs Jackie Dunbar and Liam Kerr with Aberdeen International Airport's new electric bus and AIA staff who have been part of the bus project. Image: AIA

Aberdeen International Airport (AIA) has upped its net-zero game with the addition of a 22-seater fully electric bus for ferrying passengers between a drop-off point and the terminal.

Passengers using the free 30-minute drop off at the long stay car park can use the bus for free.

It is one of two e-Cityline vehicles being introduced at AIA as part of the airport’s efforts to decarbonise its operations and infrastructure by the mid-2030s.

Big CO2 saving expected

According to airport bosses, around 30 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent can be saved from polluting the atmosphere by bringing in the two new buses. This equates to removing the emissions of a small petrol car being driven more than 172,000 miles a year.

Jemma Cummings, head of travel services and commercial products, AIA, said: “These new state-of-the-art electric vehicles play an important role in supporting our continued commitment to create a more sustainable business and contribute significantly to further reducing carbon emissions locally at the airport.

Green-powered airport

“By moving to a full-electric bus operation to our car parks, we reduced the carbon emissions.

“This significant reduction is further supported by the fact the airport’s electricity is also supplied via renewable energy.”

Airport's new electric bus goes on the road.
Airport’s new electric bus goes on the road. Image: Aberdeen International Airport

Donside SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar said: “It’s great to see Aberdeen International Airport yet again going the extra mile to invest for the future and improve our local air quality, as well as the airport’s green credentials.

“As a member of the (Scottish Parliament’s) net-zero energy and transport committee, I’m particularly interested to hear how local businesses are increasingly taking responsibility to reduce their carbon footprint.

“This is just the latest commendable green initiative from Aberdeen International Airport which compliments their previous efforts transitioning from conventional to sustainable aviation fuel.”

It’s great to see Aberdeen International Airport yet again going the extra mile to invest for the future and improve our local air quality.”

Jackie Dunbar MSP

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said: “Aberdeen Airport is a major part of the north east’s transport infrastructure, so this move towards reducing emissions has to be welcomed.

“The combination of free drop-off and sustainable travel should be a big selling point for people coming to the north east.

“And it will give peace of mind for travellers who want to know they’re helping to reduce congestion as well as carbon.”

Charging stations for the new vehicles have also been installed at the airport.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

A fire in a bin was brought under control by the fire service.
Fire in bin at Peterhead Asda
Ramnee Hotel in Forres is on the market. Image: Christie & Co.
Edwardian period Forres hotel goes on the market for £950,000
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Urquhart threatened the cat during a row with his partner. Picture shows; Bryan Urqhaurt . Tain Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 19/06/2023
'Appalling' man made threats against a CAT during row with his girlfriend
Scotland's Kenny McLean celebrates after scoring the winner against Norway. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Steve Clarke is building something special with Scotland
Proposed plans for the new Aberdeen Market (Image: Halliday Fraser Munro/Aberdeen City Council)
Scott Begbie: New Aberdeen Market should be at the centre of city's fresh start
Noah Penman, the Scottish Junior Champion for Platform. Picture by Kenny Elrick
Polish trip gives Aberdeen diver Noah Penman first taste of senior international competition
Peter Renshaw at the Salvation Army Citadel in Aberdeen.
'We are here and we are open': Aberdeen Salvation Army declares doors open for…
Cut grass sends out a distress signal.
Scott Smith: Discover a bunch of curious facts about plants
Inverness Sheriff Court.
No jail for guesthouse owner who used spy camera alarm clock to record women…
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning ahead 19.6.23 Picture shows; The former Borrodale school in Skye. Skye. Supplied by Al Mearns/Glendale Trust/Christopher Donnan Date; Unknown
Former Skye school to be turned into houses, Easter Ross wind farm in the…

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]