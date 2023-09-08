Junior football: Stonehaven expecting tough test against Hermes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Stonehaven expecting tough test against Hermes

The Hive welcome Hermes to Glenury Park in the first round of the North Regional Cup.

By Dave Macdermid
Hermes and Stonehaven met in the North Regional Cup last year. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
Hermes and Stonehaven met in the North Regional Cup last year. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson

The league programme takes a back seat once again this weekend with the staging of the opening round of this season’s North Regional Cup, sponsored by Domino’s Pizza.

Tie of the first round could well be at Glenury Park where Stonehaven welcome Hermes, with both sides having recorded good wins in the Scottish Junior Cup last weekend.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo knows his squad will be in for a tough afternoon.

He said: “It’s always a challenge against Hermes.

“Although they’ve lost Neil Dawson, Steve Watson’s a really good manager and they’ve picked up really well after a couple of poor performances early on.

“As far as we’re concerned, although we don’t score a lot of goals, we’ve been pretty solid and have had seven wins and a draw against Sunnybank in our opening eight games.

“We had a good result against Kirriemuir Thistle last weekend but we have back-to-back home cup ties against Hermes and Culter so we’ll have to step up to face two very strong sides.”

Ronan Masson returns from suspension and club captain Derek Boylan is expected to be back after missing last weekend’s match.

Hermes boss Steve Watson is looking forward to the clash.

He said: “Away to Stonehaven is always a tricky fixture but we played them three times last season and won reasonably comfortably so if we continue the form of recent games, we’ll be okay.

“They’ve started the season well so we know it won’t be easy but we’re on a promising run right now and are confident of doing well.”

The Lochside Park outfit are set to give a first start to striker Grant Rose, signed from Bo’ness Athletic.

Watson said: “Grant is a good addition to the squad and has shown up really well in training.”

Also back is Paul Esslemont but Jordan Reid, Ben Marr, Cammy Milne, Brunon Paszkiewicz and keeper Greg Simpson all miss out.

Elsewhere holders Culter are on the road at Keith to face Islavale while last season’s runners up Rothie Rovers are also on their travels at Dufftown.

There’s another all-Premier League encounter at Heathryfold, where Sunnybank welcome Ellon United while Bridge of Don Thistle, still unbeaten this season, go to Whitehills.

Early Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC host New Elgin, the sides having met in the national tournament in Elgin last weekend, where the visitors won 4-1 and East End are away to fellow top flight side Colony Park.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce face Lossiemouth United , Deveronside visit Hall Russell United, Stoneywood Parkvale meet Glentanar at Stauff Park, Buchanhaven Hearts play Newmachar United and Burghead Thistle are at Milton Park against Banchory St. Ternan.

While the majority of the matches get under way at 2pm, the ties at Logie Park, where Forres Thistle are up against Longside, and Showfield for Nairn St Ninian against Fraserburgh United, kick off an hour earlier at 1pm.

The two clubs that received byes, Cruden Bay and Maud, meet in the second round of the same competition at Watson Park.

