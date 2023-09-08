Junior football: Stonehaven expecting tough test against Hermes

The league programme takes a back seat once again this weekend with the staging of the opening round of this season’s North Regional Cup, sponsored by Domino’s Pizza.

Tie of the first round could well be at Glenury Park where Stonehaven welcome Hermes, with both sides having recorded good wins in the Scottish Junior Cup last weekend.

Hive manager Martyn Rollo knows his squad will be in for a tough afternoon.

He said: “It’s always a challenge against Hermes.

“Although they’ve lost Neil Dawson, Steve Watson’s a really good manager and they’ve picked up really well after a couple of poor performances early on.

“As far as we’re concerned, although we don’t score a lot of goals, we’ve been pretty solid and have had seven wins and a draw against Sunnybank in our opening eight games.

“We had a good result against Kirriemuir Thistle last weekend but we have back-to-back home cup ties against Hermes and Culter so we’ll have to step up to face two very strong sides.”

1ST ROUND RESULTS Here are today's results in #clydebuilthomeimprovements #scottishjuniorcup #round1. Commiserations to sides exiting the competition, well done the the winners. See you in #Round2 pic.twitter.com/tmRLyPomYl — Scottish Junior FA (@scottishjuniors) September 2, 2023

Ronan Masson returns from suspension and club captain Derek Boylan is expected to be back after missing last weekend’s match.

Hermes boss Steve Watson is looking forward to the clash.

He said: “Away to Stonehaven is always a tricky fixture but we played them three times last season and won reasonably comfortably so if we continue the form of recent games, we’ll be okay.

“They’ve started the season well so we know it won’t be easy but we’re on a promising run right now and are confident of doing well.”

The Lochside Park outfit are set to give a first start to striker Grant Rose, signed from Bo’ness Athletic.

Watson said: “Grant is a good addition to the squad and has shown up really well in training.”

Also back is Paul Esslemont but Jordan Reid, Ben Marr, Cammy Milne, Brunon Paszkiewicz and keeper Greg Simpson all miss out.

Elsewhere holders Culter are on the road at Keith to face Islavale while last season’s runners up Rothie Rovers are also on their travels at Dufftown.

There’s another all-Premier League encounter at Heathryfold, where Sunnybank welcome Ellon United while Bridge of Don Thistle, still unbeaten this season, go to Whitehills.

Early Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC host New Elgin, the sides having met in the national tournament in Elgin last weekend, where the visitors won 4-1 and East End are away to fellow top flight side Colony Park.

At Ian Mair Park, Dyce face Lossiemouth United , Deveronside visit Hall Russell United, Stoneywood Parkvale meet Glentanar at Stauff Park, Buchanhaven Hearts play Newmachar United and Burghead Thistle are at Milton Park against Banchory St. Ternan.

While the majority of the matches get under way at 2pm, the ties at Logie Park, where Forres Thistle are up against Longside, and Showfield for Nairn St Ninian against Fraserburgh United, kick off an hour earlier at 1pm.

The two clubs that received byes, Cruden Bay and Maud, meet in the second round of the same competition at Watson Park.