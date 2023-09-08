Aberdeen memorial for North Sea divers proposed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen memorial for North Sea divers proposed

The ex divers behind the idea say 79 divers have died in the UK, Norwegian, German and Danish sectors of the North Sea since 1967.

By Allister Thomas
A sketch of Alan Beattie Herriot's proposed Aberdeen divers memorial and, right, the Robert the Bruce statue he sculpted for the city.
A sketch of Alan Beattie Herriot's proposed Aberdeen divers memorial and, right, the Robert the Bruce statue he sculpted for the city. Image: Alan Beattie Herriot

A bid has been launched to create an Aberdeen memorial honouring North Sea divers who have lost their lives over the past 50 years.

Former saturation divers James McLean and Nick McClellan commissioned Alan Beattie Herriot to design the piece, the same artist who created the Robert the Bruce sculpture outside Aberdeen’s Marischal College.

He recently created the hilt of a new sword presented to King Charles in Edinburgh.

£120,000 required

Mr McLean and Mr McClellan estimate that, since 1967, a total of 79 oil and gas industry divers have lost their lives in the UK, Norwegian, German and Danish sectors of the North Sea.

Around £120,000 is needed to create the Aberdeen diver memorial, which would likely be placed at the beach or harbour, pending city council planning permission.

Aberdeen divers memorial
An artist’s impression of the proposed Alan Beattie Herriot statue commemorating North Sea divers.

The bronze, life-size statue would be enveloped in stainless steel “kelp” on a granite plinth, with a dedication to the divers.

Mr McLean and Mr McClellan have both lost friends in their careers.

“They were pioneers in an industry breaking new ground very fast,” Mr McLean said, adding: “Health and safety wasn’t as developed as it is now, and people ended up giving their lives.

“It is important for people to have a memorial… where they can go and reflect and remember those individuals: loved ones, husbands, brothers, fathers.”

It would be nice to do something for the families of all the divers who died.”

Nick McClellan

It is hoped the oil and gas industry will “dig deep” to support the project.

The memorial would recognise divers lost in all North Sea countries.

Mr McClellan, who worked for US energy services firm Halliburton before his retirement nine years ago, said: “I got in touch with Jim, an ex-diver and very good friend, to say it would be nice to do something for the families of all the divers who died.

aberdeen divers memorial
Nick McClellan, pictured, and James McLean are former divers hoping to get the memorial established in Aberdeen.

“Initially we thought there were about 59. But going back to 1966-67 we noticed a count of about 79 divers who died in the North Sea – right up to recently, when a couple of divers died at wind farms in Germany.

“The main theme for this is to have something for the families.”

Mr Beattie Herriot’s other past projects include a sculpture of Robert Louis Stevenson in Edinburgh, a Royal Army Medical Core memorial in Staffordshire and Elgin’s Drummer in Moray.

Robert the Bruce’s Ssatue in Aberdeen.

The artist said: “I was delighted to be asked to design and sculpt this proposed memorial which would be dedicated to divers who lost their lives in the course of their work. It’s articularly relevant in Aberdeen given, its long association with North Sea oil.

“I was shocked to learn the number of divers who had lost their lives over such a short period of time. The statue will be a fitting memorial to them and ensure they – and the dangers they encounter on a daily basis – are never forgotten.”

Mr McLean and Mr McClellan and are in the process of creating a JustGiving page. For more details, contact Mr McClellan at nick.mcclellan61@gmail.com

Conversation