Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final

Bridge of Don Thistle and holders Culter will contest this season’s Grill League Cup final at Charlie Gordon Park in Newmachar at the beginning of next month after both came through tough semi-final clashes.

A Declan Milne double, including one from the penalty spot, was enough to see the Jags get the better of Dyce at Aberdeen Sports Village and manager Lewis Muirhead was pleased with the 2-0 win.

He said: “It was a good win, we knew they would come at us and for the first 20 minutes, they did and they pressed and our boys weren’t making the right decisions.

“After that, it was all about us and we harassed them and got our reward with a tremendous volley from Declan following a throw-in and that came after Adam Joji was through on goal with only a fantastic save stopping him from scoring.

“We knew they’d regroup after the interval but we withstood them and then got the penalty on the hour mark.

“After that, we managed the game well and I’m really happy with the way the new group came through what was their first real test of the campaign.”

At Glenury Park, Ross Clark and Cammy Fraser both hit doubles for Culter in a 4-2 win against Stonehaven.

Lewis Kidd and Harry Ingram found the net for Stonehaven who had led 2-1 with a quarter of an hour to go.

Hermes move top of the Premier League

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Hermes are the new leaders after Jack Craig, Grant Rose, Paul Esslemont, James McMahon and Connor McKenzie were all on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Sol Beagrie, Arran Smith and Rhys Clark were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes in the 3-1 win at home to Ellon United, who replied through James Bain.

Stuart Hodge was on the mark for Rothie Rovers in the 1-1 draw at Fraserburgh United.

At Pleasure Park, Maud and Sunnybank fought out a goalless draw while Sean McWilliams scored for Nairn St Ninian in the 1-1 draw with Colony Park to secure Saints’ first point of the season.

East End won 4-0 at Newmachar United with goals from Kyle Dalling (2), Scott Kerr and Lewis Masson.

Dee’s perfect start continues

In the Championship, Scott Milne (2), Finn Kemlo and Harry Woods maintained Banks o’ Dee’s perfect start in the 4-1 win at New Elgin while Longside won by a single goal at Deveronside.

Ryan MacBean, Kelvin Mackenzie, Jamie Davidson and Harry Allan were on the mark for Burghead Thistle in the 4-2 victory over Hall Russell United.

Neil Owen, Ewan Turner and Sam Janousek scored as Forres Thistle triumphed 3-1 at Glentanar.

Daniel Lechner hit a double as Banchory St Ternan won 7-1 at Cruden Bay who replied through Daniel Ihemadu.

Islavale had James Stables (3), Brodie Christie (2) and Finlay Milton on target in the 6-0 win at Lossiemouth United.

Dufftown won 7-4 at Whitehills, for whom Jonathan Mowat, Godwin Aluko, Shane Cogan and Craig Hector scored.