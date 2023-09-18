Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

Juniors: Holders Culter to face Bridge of Don Thistle in Grill League Cup final

Aberdeen sides progress to final which will be played at Newmachar.

By Dave Macdermid
Holders Culter are through to the final of the Grill League Cup. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson
Bridge of Don Thistle and holders Culter will contest this season’s Grill League Cup final at Charlie Gordon Park in Newmachar at the beginning of next month after both came through tough semi-final clashes.

A Declan Milne double, including one from the penalty spot, was enough to see the Jags get the better of Dyce at Aberdeen Sports Village and manager Lewis Muirhead was pleased with the 2-0 win.

He said: “It was a good win, we knew they would come at us and for the first 20 minutes, they did and they pressed and our boys weren’t making the right decisions.

“After that, it was all about us and we harassed them and got our reward with a tremendous volley from Declan following a throw-in and that came after Adam Joji was through on goal with only a fantastic save stopping him from scoring.

“We knew they’d regroup after the interval but we withstood them and then got the penalty on the hour mark.

“After that, we managed the game well and I’m really happy with the way the new group came through what was their first real test of the campaign.”

At Glenury Park, Ross Clark and Cammy Fraser both hit doubles for Culter in a 4-2 win against Stonehaven.

Lewis Kidd and Harry Ingram found the net for Stonehaven who had led 2-1 with a quarter of an hour to go.

Hermes move top of the Premier League

Jack Craig was on the scoresheet for Hermes. Image: DC Thomson

In the McBookie.com Premier League, Hermes are the new leaders after Jack Craig, Grant Rose, Paul Esslemont, James McMahon and Connor McKenzie were all on the scoresheet in a 5-0 win at Stoneywood Parkvale.

Sol Beagrie, Arran Smith and Rhys Clark were the Buchanhaven Hearts goal heroes in the 3-1 win at home to Ellon United, who replied through James Bain.

Stuart Hodge was on the mark for Rothie Rovers in the 1-1 draw at Fraserburgh United.

At Pleasure Park, Maud and Sunnybank fought out a goalless draw while Sean McWilliams scored for Nairn St Ninian in the 1-1 draw with Colony Park to secure Saints’ first point of the season.

East End won 4-0 at Newmachar United with goals from Kyle Dalling (2), Scott Kerr and Lewis Masson.

Dee’s perfect start continues

In the Championship, Scott Milne (2), Finn Kemlo and Harry Woods maintained Banks o’ Dee’s perfect start in the 4-1 win at New Elgin while Longside won by a single goal at Deveronside.

Ryan MacBean, Kelvin Mackenzie, Jamie Davidson and Harry Allan were on the mark for Burghead Thistle in the 4-2 victory over Hall Russell United.

Neil Owen, Ewan Turner and Sam Janousek scored as Forres Thistle triumphed 3-1 at Glentanar.

Daniel Lechner hit a double as Banchory St Ternan won 7-1 at Cruden Bay who replied through Daniel Ihemadu.

Islavale had James Stables (3), Brodie Christie (2) and Finlay Milton on target in the 6-0 win at Lossiemouth United.

Dufftown won 7-4 at Whitehills, for whom Jonathan Mowat, Godwin Aluko, Shane Cogan and Craig Hector scored.

