Rampant Halkirk United surge to first place in North Caledonian League

The visiting Anglers score a four-goal win at rivals Fort William to lead the division by one point.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Halkirk United boss Ewan McElroy. Image: James Gunn
A second half goal rush saw rampant Halkirk United defeat hosts Fort William 4-0 to move to the summit of the North Caledonian League.

It was a meeting of first v second at Claggan Park and this result sends out a statement that the Anglers are firmly in the title shake-up.

James Mackintosh opened the scoring on 58 minutes before Sean Munro made it 2-0 on 73 minutes.

Another from Mackintosh and an Andrew Mackay goal put the seal on a stand-out result for the visitors, who have won seven of their first eight fixtures and lead the league by one point.

Fort William fall to fourth place, but remain in the chase, two points off top spot, although they have played more games than those above them.

Urquhart nets four in Loch Ness win

Defending champions Loch Ness are the new second-placed side following their 4-3 derby victory against Inverness Athletic at Inverness Royal Academy.

The star of the show was Sam Urquhart, who scored all the goals for the victors, who led 1-0, 2-1, 3-2 and 4-2.

Goals from Dominic Macaulay and Ryan Stewart kept Inverness in the contest before Urquhart’s second half double, with Macaulay’s stoppage-time goal being the last moment of an entertaining tussle.

Loch Ness are one point behind Halkirk, having played one match more.

Invergordon stay in chase with win

Recent Football Times Cup winners and last year’s league runners-up Invergordon were also derby victors as they defeated Alness United 3-0.

All the goals came in the second half. The scorers were Andrew Miller, Ryan McFee and Cameron Mackintosh.

Third-placed Invergordon have six wins from seven matches so far and are two points adrift of Halkirk with a game in hand, so remain serious contenders.

St Duthus fifth after beating Thurso

It’s three wins in the last four outings for fifth-placed St Duthus following their 3-0 success at basement opponents Thurso.

Jack Kerr’s goal was the difference at the break, with Billy Cairns and Paul Laughlin goals in the second half earning the Tain team their result.

Clach youths thump 10-man Orkney

Clach reserves posted their second league victory of the season in style as they scored a 6-1 win against Orkney at Evanton.

Aaron Thain put the young Lilywhites in front three minutes before half-time just before Ryan Walker’s spot-kick doubled the advantage in first half stoppage-time.

The islanders’ cause wasn’t helped by a straight red card for defender Wayne Kirkness.

Clach made the most of that as an Aidan Mackinnon brace along with goals from Scott Maciver and Struan Coli made it 6-0. Kyle Kinghorn’s late reply was Orkney’s only plus point on a difficult day.

This result moved Clach above Orkney into sixth spot on 12 points and they have played one match less.

Managerless Golspie see off Bonar

Golspie Sutherland, who last week sacked manager Mark McKernie, are now eighth in the division thanks to their 4-1 home win over second-bottom Bonar Bridge.

The hosts were coached by Ewen Campbell and Andrew Bremner and a goal from Robbie Murray had them 1-0 in front at the interval.

Tony Miller scored twice in the second half, with Robbie Murray’s goal sandwiched in between. Bonar’s late reply came from Shadi Ali.

On Wednesday, Golspie host Clach B in a rearranged match, while Saturday’s top game sees Fort William go to Invergordon.

