Golspie Sutherland sack manager Mark McKernie after 5-0 loss

Golspie Sutherland are on the hunt for a new boss after the North Caledonian League club axed Mark McKernie.

Despite reaching this year’s Football Times Cup semi-finals, the team have yet to spark in the league, with two wins and four defeats on the board placing them 10th.

They have, however, played the equal least number of matches along with Invergordon and Thurso.

At the weekend, Golspie fell to a sore 5-0 defeat at home to high-flying Halkirk United.

On Saturday night, the club confirmed it had made the decision to let former Brora Rangers under-20s coach and ex-Loch Ness player McKernie go a year-and-a-half after he took the post.

The statement said: “Golspie Sutherland this evening have decided to relieve their manager from his managerial duties.

“The club wish Mark all the best going forward. Golspie Sutherland will now scour the north of Scotland for a manager who can take the club to a position where we are competing for honours on a regular basis.”

88 minutes played Aidan Reid makes it 5-0. pic.twitter.com/8Khy9oMtcU — Halkirk United FC (@HalkirkUnitedFC) November 4, 2023

McKernie wishes club all the best

McKernie put the following message on his Facebook page: “I would like to thank Golspie Sutherland for everything over the last 18 months.

“(It’s a) great club with massive history and it wasn’t to be. Good luck to every player, committee member and supporter. Thank you.”

Last term, McKernie led Golspie to 42 points, which was just three points fewer than third-placed Fort William.

He also guided them to the North Caledonian Cup final in April when they were edged out 2-1 by Invergordon.

Golspie will seek to kick up the table when they travel to Bonar Bridge this weekend. Both teams are on six points, although Golspie have two games in hand.

The 5-0 win for Halkirk at King George V Park came thanks to doubles from James Mackintosh and Aidan Reid, with Jonah Martens goal in the middle.

The Anglers have now won six of their first seven fixtures and are only one point below leaders Fort William, with two games in hand.

Fort hit top spot with comeback win

On Saturday, the Invergordon v Clach, Inverness v Thurso and St Duthus v Orkney fixtures were postponed due to waterlogged pitches.

This allowed Fort William to open up one-point advantage over nearest chasers Halkirk as they came from a goal down to defeat hosts Alness United 4-1.

FULL TIME Alness 1-4 Fort William Andrew Sneddon

Martin Munro

Andrew McLean

Davie Neil — Fort William FC (@FortWilliamFC) November 4, 2023

Luke Mackay gave ever-improving Alness the lead after just five minutes, but a reply from Andrew Sneddon on 20 minutes made it 1-1 at the break.

Goals from Martin Munro and Andy MacLean within six second-half minutes pushed the Lochaber side towards victory and Davie Neil put the icing on the cake late on.

This Saturday sees Fort take on Halkirk at Claggan Park, which is the stand-out game between the division’s top two teams right now.

⚫️ RESULT ⚫️ LNFC – @bonar_fc 3 points gained in a makeshift home ground for the day. Goal scorers: Allan MacPhee ⚽️

Chris Innes ⚽️

Liam Taylor ⚽️#FORZALOCHNESS pic.twitter.com/elRLdVsWjx — Loch Ness Football Club (@LochNessFC) November 5, 2023

Fixture switch pays off for champs

Defending champions Loch Ness switched their game against Bonar Bridge from Fortrose to Dalmore Park in Alness due to the heavy rain.

It was a decision which paid off as they ran out 3-1 winners.

Goals from Allan MacPhee and Chris Innes early and late in the first half earned Shane Carling’s team a 2-0 interval lead.

Liam Taylor made it 3-0 on the hour mark five minutes before Josh Sands got Bonar on the scoresheet.

With six victories from eight fixtures, Loch Ness are just two points behind Fort William with a game fewer played.