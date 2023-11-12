Green light for Johnston Carmichael’s new home at Elgin Business Park, new life for deserted Forres bank and next steps to turn Burghead cottage into coffee shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Green light for Johnston Carmichael’s new home at Elgin Business Park, new life for deserted Forres bank and next steps to turn Burghead cottage into coffee shop

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Johnston Carmichael will be moving to Elgin Business Park. We first revealed the plans. Image: Clarke Cooper/ Design team
Johnston Carmichael will be moving to Elgin Business Park. We first revealed the plans. Image: Clarke Cooper/ Design team

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Among the changes this week, the next steps to turn a Burghead cottage into a coffee shop are revealed.

New life could be given to the building home to banking giants in Forres almost a decade ago.

But we start with Johnston Carmichael getting permission to build their new office.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Johnston Carmichael swapping town centre for Elgin Business Park

Elgin Business Park is on the eastern outskirts of the town.

In February, we revealed planning chiefs had approved accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael’s plans to move to out of-town premises.

The business believes the new single-storey office at site 14A in Elgin Business Park will help them adjust to increasingly digital times.

Current South Street office for Johnston Carmichael. Image: Google Maps

This week, planning chiefs approved a building warrant for Johnston Carmichael’s new office at the Elgin Business Park.

It will replace their existing Elgin office at Commerce House on South Street.

Who is in Elgin Business Park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Last month, Elgin family-run construction firm Russell Construction spoke to the Press and Journal about plans to create their new base at the Elgin Business Park.

SUBMITTED: New life for disused Burghead cottage

Cable Cottage currently boarded up. Image: Google Maps.

A disused cottage in Burghead on Bridge Street has lay vacant for a while.

In August, plans to transform the building into a takeaway coffee shop were given the go-ahead.

Elaine Sutherland has now lodged a building warrant for the work.

Grant and Geoghegan Limited is representing her in the planning process.

Drawing impression of the takeaway coffee shop.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £28,000.

The changes will include the exterior of the building featuring new cladding and fascias, and a window will be replaced with a serving hatch.

There will be parking to the north of the building.

 

Floor plan for coffee takeaway shop in Burghead.

SUBMITTED: Permanent location for banking hub

The old Clydesdale Bank at 96 High Street in Forres.

Around eight years ago, Clydesdale Bank left Forres, blaming new technology and fall in visitors to the branch for their departure.

The bank had been operating at 96 High Street since 1898.

Since then, all other banks have deserted the town.

Last summer, the Bank of Scotland closed its doors, which spelled the end of a banking presence in the town.

The future of banking in Forres

A general view of Forres High Street featuring the Tolbooth. Councillors have urged planners to remember parking for those who need to use cars in their regeneration plans.
Forres High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

In September this year, a new Forres banking hub opened up in their temporary home within the Moray Firth Credit Union to address the loss of banking services.

Cash Access UK aims to protect nationwide access to cash.

The hub provides locals with access to banking services.

Now, a building warrant has been submitted for £200,000 worth of work to turn the former Clydesdale Bank building at 96 High Street into the permanent home for the banking hub.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

