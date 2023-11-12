Green light for Johnston Carmichael’s new home at Elgin Business Park, new life for deserted Forres bank and next steps to turn Burghead cottage into coffee shop

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Among the changes this week, the next steps to turn a Burghead cottage into a coffee shop are revealed.

New life could be given to the building home to banking giants in Forres almost a decade ago.

But we start with Johnston Carmichael getting permission to build their new office.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

APPROVED: Johnston Carmichael swapping town centre for Elgin Business Park

In February, we revealed planning chiefs had approved accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael’s plans to move to out of-town premises.

The business believes the new single-storey office at site 14A in Elgin Business Park will help them adjust to increasingly digital times.

This week, planning chiefs approved a building warrant for Johnston Carmichael’s new office at the Elgin Business Park.

It will replace their existing Elgin office at Commerce House on South Street.

Who is in Elgin Business Park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Last month, Elgin family-run construction firm Russell Construction spoke to the Press and Journal about plans to create their new base at the Elgin Business Park.

SUBMITTED: New life for disused Burghead cottage

A disused cottage in Burghead on Bridge Street has lay vacant for a while.

In August, plans to transform the building into a takeaway coffee shop were given the go-ahead.

Elaine Sutherland has now lodged a building warrant for the work.

Grant and Geoghegan Limited is representing her in the planning process.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £28,000.

The changes will include the exterior of the building featuring new cladding and fascias, and a window will be replaced with a serving hatch.

There will be parking to the north of the building.

SUBMITTED: Permanent location for banking hub

Around eight years ago, Clydesdale Bank left Forres, blaming new technology and fall in visitors to the branch for their departure.

The bank had been operating at 96 High Street since 1898.

Since then, all other banks have deserted the town.

Last summer, the Bank of Scotland closed its doors, which spelled the end of a banking presence in the town.

The future of banking in Forres

In September this year, a new Forres banking hub opened up in their temporary home within the Moray Firth Credit Union to address the loss of banking services.

Cash Access UK aims to protect nationwide access to cash.

The hub provides locals with access to banking services.

Now, a building warrant has been submitted for £200,000 worth of work to turn the former Clydesdale Bank building at 96 High Street into the permanent home for the banking hub.

