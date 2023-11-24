Junior football: Buchanhaven Hearts look to build on Hermes victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Buchanhaven Hearts look to build on Hermes victory

Bob Buchan's side defeated the McBookie.com NRJFA Premier League leaders 4-1 last weekend.

By Dave Macdermid
Bob Buchan, manager of Buchanhaven Hearts. Supplied by Buchanhaven Hearts
Bob Buchan, manager of Buchanhaven Hearts. Supplied by Buchanhaven Hearts

Buchanhaven Hearts travel to Maud tomorrow full of confidence after last weekend’s 4-1 home win over McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes.

Manager Bob Buchan is well aware that all of last week’s goodwill will be forgotten if they allow their performance levels to drop.

He said: “We were really chuffed last week against one of the top sides but, we’ve reframed things so that hopefully they’re mentally prepared for what will be another tough challenge at Maud.

“They’ve a really young squad but it’s important to keep them grounded and tomorrow will be a different kind of test. Maud are a good side but most of the teams that came up last season are doing okay and it’s important that we’re not overawed by teams, the level at the top end last season means we can be, not comfortable, but good enough for the top flight.”

Maud also go into the game in good shape on the back of an exciting 4-3 success against Stoneywood Parkvale and boss Ryan Christie is looking for back to back home successes.

He said: “We were poor last week but we got the result and we’ll certainly be looking to make it two in a row but they’ll be flying after the win last week.

“They’ve had a great start to the season and will probably quite rightly be favourites but we’re keen to get going again.

“We’ve a few boys missing through suspension and work and we’ve a couple likely to be involved with Fraserburgh under 18ss against Rangers this evening (in the Scottish Youth Cup) but it’s a good chance for others to come in and show what they can do.”

Culter next up for Hermes

Reigning champions Culter welcome Hermes to Crombie Park knowing that Steve Watson’s squad will be desperate to turn things round following last week’s reversal while Dyce, in second, will be keen to keep the pressure on the leaders when they travel to Colony Park.

Junior football: Sunnybank victory comes at a cost for Culter

Former Ellon United manager Keith McHattie is the new man at East End’s helm and he will be joined by ex United colleague Stuart Shinnie.

After last week’s Quest Engineering Cup exit at the hands of Dyce, Keith is looking to pick up valuable league points when Newmachar United come to New Advocates Park.

He said: “We’re sitting third bottom at the moment which is not where we want to be, so the aim is obviously to catch the teams above us.

“We’ll just be focusing on ourselves and we’ve a strong squad but there’s a couple of things required and once we get that sorted, we’ll be okay, I’m sure of that.”

At College Park, it looks like an interesting encounter between Fraserburgh United and Stonehaven while in-form Bridge of Don Thistle make the journey to Rothie Rovers.

Nairn St Ninian host Ellon United while, at Heathryfold, it’s Sunnybank versus Stoneywood Parkvale.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC will be out to maintain their perfect league record to date when Banchory St Ternan visit Spain Park while high-scoring Lossiemouth United have home advantage against New Elgin and Forres Thistle are on the road at Dufftown.

Elsewhere, Burghead Thistle welcome Islavale, bottom of the table Cruden Bay make the short trip to Longside, Whitehills are at Deveronside and Hall Russell United face Glentanar with all matches getting under way at 1.30 pm.

