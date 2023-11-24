Junior football: Buchanhaven Hearts look to build on Hermes victory

Buchanhaven Hearts travel to Maud tomorrow full of confidence after last weekend’s 4-1 home win over McBookie.com Premier League leaders Hermes.

Manager Bob Buchan is well aware that all of last week’s goodwill will be forgotten if they allow their performance levels to drop.

He said: “We were really chuffed last week against one of the top sides but, we’ve reframed things so that hopefully they’re mentally prepared for what will be another tough challenge at Maud.

“They’ve a really young squad but it’s important to keep them grounded and tomorrow will be a different kind of test. Maud are a good side but most of the teams that came up last season are doing okay and it’s important that we’re not overawed by teams, the level at the top end last season means we can be, not comfortable, but good enough for the top flight.”

Maud also go into the game in good shape on the back of an exciting 4-3 success against Stoneywood Parkvale and boss Ryan Christie is looking for back to back home successes.

He said: “We were poor last week but we got the result and we’ll certainly be looking to make it two in a row but they’ll be flying after the win last week.

“They’ve had a great start to the season and will probably quite rightly be favourites but we’re keen to get going again.

“We’ve a few boys missing through suspension and work and we’ve a couple likely to be involved with Fraserburgh under 18ss against Rangers this evening (in the Scottish Youth Cup) but it’s a good chance for others to come in and show what they can do.”

Culter next up for Hermes

Reigning champions Culter welcome Hermes to Crombie Park knowing that Steve Watson’s squad will be desperate to turn things round following last week’s reversal while Dyce, in second, will be keen to keep the pressure on the leaders when they travel to Colony Park.

Former Ellon United manager Keith McHattie is the new man at East End’s helm and he will be joined by ex United colleague Stuart Shinnie.

After last week’s Quest Engineering Cup exit at the hands of Dyce, Keith is looking to pick up valuable league points when Newmachar United come to New Advocates Park.

He said: “We’re sitting third bottom at the moment which is not where we want to be, so the aim is obviously to catch the teams above us.

“We’ll just be focusing on ourselves and we’ve a strong squad but there’s a couple of things required and once we get that sorted, we’ll be okay, I’m sure of that.”

At College Park, it looks like an interesting encounter between Fraserburgh United and Stonehaven while in-form Bridge of Don Thistle make the journey to Rothie Rovers.

Nairn St Ninian host Ellon United while, at Heathryfold, it’s Sunnybank versus Stoneywood Parkvale.

Championship leaders Banks o’ Dee JFC will be out to maintain their perfect league record to date when Banchory St Ternan visit Spain Park while high-scoring Lossiemouth United have home advantage against New Elgin and Forres Thistle are on the road at Dufftown.

Elsewhere, Burghead Thistle welcome Islavale, bottom of the table Cruden Bay make the short trip to Longside, Whitehills are at Deveronside and Hall Russell United face Glentanar with all matches getting under way at 1.30 pm.