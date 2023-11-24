Moreen Simpson: Tonight, Matthew, I’m going to be cringing over the last time we met

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moreen Simpson: Tonight, Matthew, I’m going to be cringing over the last time we met

Matthew Kelly is synonymous with excruciating humiliation for Moreen Simpson, after an embarrassing encounter at Aberdeen's HMT.

Even 35 years on, such an embarrassing encounter is hard to forget. Image: Helen Hepburn
By Moreen Simpson

Veteran performer Matthew Kelly waxed lyrical about Aberdeen and Aberdonians in the EE last week, during his run at His Majesty’s in that superb comedy Noises Off.

Losh, that made me titter, given he was responsible for the most embarrassing episode I’ve experienced in my beloved theatre.

HMT has been part of my life since I was a wee yin in Babs Wilson’s dance school, when we graduated up from The Tivoli to stage our annual Easter shows, Revels in Rhythm – no, dinna think onybody but Babs and her sister Lexy understood that title.

How thrilled was I to get my first fit we ca’ed “principal part”, playing Fred Astaire to Kathleen Marsh’s Judy Garland in We’re A Couple Of Swells? We got rave reviews in the EE. Dad booked a front seat for every performance, knowing exactly when to leave the bar when his Mo-Mo was on stage. Aww.

Later, as a young reporter, my favourite job was Monday mornings in The Circle Bar, when all the stars of that week’s show gathered for interviews and pictures. My highlight was sitting down with the young, gorgeous Ian McKellen in the early 1970s, when he was playing Hamlet.

My then boss, the women’s editor, wanted me to interview actress Faith Brook, playing Gertrude. I protested that McKellen was the upcoming actor of the moment. Wisely, she relented.

As we spoke, he declared he was heartbroken, having just heard Judi Dench had married Michael Williams. Little did I know, that was a bit of a ruse…

I regularly reviewed various shows, cannoning home after the final curtain to write, then phone over my piece before midnight. As it happens, the wonderful Helen, who’s drawn my cartoons for more than 30 years, used to be one of those late-night copy-takers.

Excruciating humiliation all round

Then came the review I was doing for The Hunchback of Notre Dame, a Matthew Kelly show in 1988, to which I took my bairns, given it was a reportedly hugely successful, offbeat comedy for all ages. One of those productions that, when you went into the bar for your pre-show drink, the stars were a’ millin’ aboot in costume, chattin’ to a’body. That should have been a warning sign.

Little did I know we had front-row seats when my quine announced she’d to go to the lavvie. So, the three of us were, admittedly conspicuous, late arrivals.

All was pin-droppingly silent as we three crept to oor seats, heidies bowed to look less obvious, me at the back. Then, I felt this touch on my elbow and a whisper: “What’s your name?”

Matthew Kelly and Liza Goddard recently performed in Noises Off at HMT. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

I looked behind, and it was the Kelly mannie, dressed as a monk. Taken aback, I blathered: “Moreen.” He whispered back: “Moreen what?” So, yes, idiot supremo, I gave my full name.

Suddenly, this spotlight exploded on us, and he announced to the audience: “Well, look who’s here tonight, everybody! It’s none other than Moreen Simpson! Let’s all give her a huge round of applause!”

Dear readers, imagine the excruciating humiliation. Not just for me, but for my peer loon and quine, who looked like they wanted to disappear doon the backs of the folding seats.

Only later did I discover he chose a different “victim” every night. So, tonight, Matthew, I’m going to be the wifie you embarrassed to within a piddle of her bladder!

Community lost out due to secondary school shambles

Great to see the new Hazlehead Academy, and Aberdeen’s first “green” school, may be finally on track for getting into the budget books next year, even though there are still question marks over cash.

Which Aberdeen council bampot entered into a deal with the now-in-administration Countesswells developers to build a secondary in the area? How many aeons before that could have been filled with local teenagers? Sadly, it now seems contributions from the housebuilders from it can’t be used for the new Hazlehead. Shambles.

And, pleeeease, planners – include a pool in the design. Surely a no-brainer for pupils and the community? Except for shameful councillors who consider swimming pools, like Bucksburn, dispensable.

Moreen Simpson is a former assistant editor of the Evening Express and The Press and Journal, and started her journalism career in 1970

