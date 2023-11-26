Junior football: Maud up to 10th following win over 10-man Buchanhaven Hearts

Maud defeated 10-man Buchanhaven Hearts 4-1 at Pleasure Park to move up to 10th in the McBookie.com Premier League table, just a point behind their rivals who sit eighth.

An even opening period saw the sides go in level at the break with Matthew McDonald’s strike for the hosts cancelled out by George Mead but Ethan Durno was shown a straight red early in the second half for the visitors.

Hearts’ 10 men held out for the majority of the second half but late goals courtesy of Callum Kelly, Kyle MacKillop-Hall and Josh Hawkins saw the points going to Maud.

Maud manager Ryan Christie admits the sending off changed the game.

He said: “They were probably the better side in the first half to be honest but obviously them going down to 10 was a turning point and they changed to a more defensive formation and tried to hit us on the break.

“We had to wait to get our goals but, over the piece, I felt we deserved the three points.

“That’s two home wins on the trot so we need to keep the momentum going when we travel to Nairn at the weekend.

“We were missing a few boys on Saturday but the lads who came in did well and did their chances no harm at all.”

Champions Culter edge out league leaders Hermes

At Crombie Park, champions Culter prevailed in a tight encounter at the expense of league leaders Hermes with all three counters coming after the interval.

Ben McGregor put Culter ahead 12 minutes into the second half before Joe Burr looked to have salvaged a point with the equaliser 12 minutes from time.

However recent signing, substitute Scott Kerr, made it three in two appearances with the 83rd minute winner.

Stonehaven came from behind to take the points in a high-scoring clash with Fraserburgh United at College Park.

Neil Hay, Billy Bruce and Jake West were the United marksmen with Rob Armstrong (2), Keith Horne and Michael Gunn on target for Hive.

At Heathryfold, Anton Chauvin’s hat-trick was decisive for Sunnybank against Stoneywood Parkvale, who remain bottom, while Murray Thompson scored the game’s only goal in Rothie Rovers victory at home to Bridge of Don Thistle.

Second-placed Dyce are only two points behind Hermes, with three games in hand, after efforts from Glenn Donald, Sam Robertson, Blair Johnston and Sam Garnham saw them win 4-2 at Colony Park, who replied through Andrew Close and Shaun Faskin.

Ryan Shand, James Bain, Lenny Johnson and Callum Tremaine found the net for Ellon United as they triumphed by the same scoreline at Nairn St Ninian, for whom Lee Haines and Kieran Duffty responded.

At New Advocates Park, it was 1-1 between East End and Newmachar United with the home team’s Matthew Stewart on target along with United’s Jamie Boylan.

Dee’s perfect start continues

Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC made it 12 wins out of 12, with Robbie Campbell (2), Scott Milne and an own goal helping them to a 4-1 win against Banchory St Ternan at Spain Park.

Free-scoring Lossiemouth United had Scott Dunn (4), Ross Archibald (2), Connor Macaulay and Matt Cuffley on the scoresheet at home to New Elgin.

Hall Russell United also hit eight at home to Glentanar with Miller Keir’s treble, Jay Neil’s brace, Greg Hay, Gordon Russell and Gary Coutts the men who mattered in the 8-2 success.

Owen Christie’s double, Jody Munro, Ethan Blanchard and an own goal gave Deveronside a 5-2 home success over Whitehills.

Robert Scott scored late in each half as Islavale won 2-1 at Burghead Thistle, for who Kelvin Mackenzie scored and Longside hit seven without reply at home to Cruden Bay.

The match between Dufftown and Forres Thistle was postponed.

Results

PREMIER LEAGUE – Colony Park 2, Dyce 4; Culter 2, Hermes 1; East End 1, Newmachar United 1; Fraserburgh 3, Stonehaven 4; Maud 4, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Nairn St Ninan 2, Ellon United 4; Rothie Rovers 1, Bridge of Don Thistle 0; Sunnybank 3, Stoneywood-Parkvale 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Banks o’ Dee JFC 4, Banchory St Ternan 1; Burghead Thistle 1, Islavale 2; Deveronside 5, Whitehills 2; Dufftown P, Forres Thistle P; Hall Russell United 8, Glentanar 2; Longside 7, Cruden Bay 0; Lossiemouth United 8, New Elgin 0.