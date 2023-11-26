Junior football: Maud up to 10th following win over 10-man Buchanhaven Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Junior football: Maud up to 10th following win over 10-man Buchanhaven Hearts

Ethan Durno's red card hands Maud control in 4-1 win at Pleasure Park.

By Reporter
Maud are up to 10th in the Premier League following their win over Buchanhaven Hearts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Maud defeated 10-man Buchanhaven Hearts 4-1 at Pleasure Park to move up to 10th in the McBookie.com Premier League table, just a point behind their rivals who sit eighth.

An even opening period saw the sides go in level at the break with Matthew McDonald’s strike for the hosts cancelled out by George Mead but Ethan Durno was shown a straight red early in the second half for the visitors.

Hearts’ 10 men held out for the majority of the second half but late goals courtesy of Callum Kelly, Kyle MacKillop-Hall and Josh Hawkins saw the points going to Maud.

Maud manager Ryan Christie admits the sending off changed the game.

He said: “They were probably the better side in the first half to be honest but obviously them going down to 10 was a turning point and they changed to a more defensive formation and tried to hit us on the break.

“We had to wait to get our goals but, over the piece, I felt we deserved the three points.

“That’s two home wins on the trot so we need to keep the momentum going when we travel to Nairn at the weekend.

“We were missing a few boys on Saturday but the lads who came in did well and did their chances no harm at all.”

Champions Culter edge out league leaders Hermes

Ben McGregor, right, scored for Culter. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

At Crombie Park, champions Culter prevailed in a tight encounter at the expense of league leaders Hermes with all three counters coming after the interval.

Ben McGregor put Culter ahead 12 minutes into the second half before Joe Burr looked to have salvaged a point with the equaliser 12 minutes from time.

However recent signing, substitute Scott Kerr, made it three in two appearances with the 83rd minute winner.

Stonehaven came from behind to take the points in a high-scoring clash with Fraserburgh United at College Park.

Neil Hay, Billy Bruce and Jake West were the United marksmen with Rob Armstrong (2), Keith Horne and Michael Gunn on target for Hive.

At Heathryfold, Anton Chauvin’s hat-trick was decisive for Sunnybank against Stoneywood Parkvale, who remain bottom, while Murray Thompson scored the game’s only goal in Rothie Rovers victory at home to Bridge of Don Thistle.

Second-placed Dyce are only two points behind Hermes, with three games in hand, after efforts from Glenn Donald, Sam Robertson, Blair Johnston and Sam Garnham saw them win 4-2 at Colony Park, who replied through Andrew Close and Shaun Faskin.

Ryan Shand, James Bain, Lenny Johnson and Callum Tremaine found the net for Ellon United as they triumphed by the same scoreline at Nairn St Ninian, for whom Lee Haines and Kieran Duffty responded.

At New Advocates Park, it was 1-1 between East End and Newmachar United with the home team’s Matthew Stewart on target along with United’s Jamie Boylan.

Dee’s perfect start continues

Championship pacesetters Banks o’ Dee JFC made it 12 wins out of 12, with Robbie Campbell (2), Scott Milne and an own goal helping them to a 4-1 win against Banchory St Ternan at Spain Park.

Free-scoring Lossiemouth United had Scott Dunn (4), Ross Archibald (2), Connor Macaulay and Matt Cuffley on the scoresheet at home to New Elgin.

Hall Russell United also hit eight at home to Glentanar with Miller Keir’s treble, Jay Neil’s brace, Greg Hay, Gordon Russell and Gary Coutts the men who mattered in the 8-2 success.

Owen Christie’s double, Jody Munro, Ethan Blanchard and an own goal gave Deveronside a 5-2 home success over Whitehills.

Robert Scott scored late in each half as Islavale won 2-1 at Burghead Thistle, for who Kelvin Mackenzie scored and Longside hit seven without reply at home to Cruden Bay.

The match between Dufftown and Forres Thistle was postponed.

Results

PREMIER LEAGUE – Colony Park 2, Dyce 4; Culter 2, Hermes 1; East End 1, Newmachar United 1; Fraserburgh 3, Stonehaven 4; Maud 4, Buchanhaven Hearts 1; Nairn St Ninan 2, Ellon United 4; Rothie Rovers 1, Bridge of Don Thistle 0; Sunnybank 3, Stoneywood-Parkvale 0.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Banks o’ Dee JFC 4, Banchory St Ternan 1; Burghead Thistle 1, Islavale 2; Deveronside 5, Whitehills 2; Dufftown P, Forres Thistle P; Hall Russell United 8, Glentanar 2; Longside 7, Cruden Bay 0; Lossiemouth United 8, New Elgin 0.

