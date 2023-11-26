Sam Urquhart treble helps Loch Ness widen lead at the top of North Caledonian League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sam Urquhart treble helps Loch Ness widen lead at the top of North Caledonian League

Leaders go goal-crazy to crush Clach 'A' in Inverness as their two nearest rivals share the spoils in Invergordon.

It was a good weekend for Loch Ness in the North Caledonian League.
Defending champions Loch Ness fired a fresh title warning as they roared to a 7-1 win against Clachnacuddin reserves at Inverness Royal Academy.

Sam Urquhart put Shane Carling’s men ahead after just seven minutes, but the young Merkinchers equalised on 22 minutes thanks to Aidan Mackinnon.

Loch Ness responded as goals from Martin Mainland and Allan MacPhee made it 3-1 going in at the break.

Sam Urquhart, who has been on a hot scoring streak, now has 11 goals for the season as he scored twice more in the second half, in between goals from Allan MacPhee and Mike Senghor.

Loch Ness, who were deducted three points for fielding an ineligible player earlier this season, are now three points clear of last year’s runners-up Invergordon.

The 0-0 draw between Invergordon and third-placed Halkirk United was music to the ears of Loch Ness, with their two closest chasers dropping two points apiece, although the front-runners have played two matches more than both.

Crucial win keeps Fort in the hunt

Fort William gained a timely boost in their bid to be title contenders as a Davie Neil header five minutes from the end secured a 2-1 win against Orkney on the Naver All Weather pitch in Thurso.

Martin Munro’s penalty five minutes before the interval put Fort in front.

Mid-table Orkney responded, however, on 54 minutes when David Hourie levelled the contest.

Fort, whose defeats against Halkirk and Invergordon had knocked them down the table, earned the victory thanks to Neil’s late goal to move the Lochaber team to within three points of top spot, albeit they have played more matches than those sides above them.

Golspie hit eight for new boss Banks

Another eye-catching scoreline on Saturday came in Tain when new manager Andrew Banks guided visitors Golspie Sutherland to a stunning 8-2 victory against St Duthus.

Banks, who led Golspie to the North Caledonian League title in 2018-19, was confirmed as Golspie’s boss once more last week, and his players turned on the style.

Doubles for Miller Mackay and Martin Banks and a goal from Robbie Murray made it 5-0 at half-time.

Sam Barclay and Ally Macleod got their names on the scoresheet before Robbie Murray netted his second of the afternoon.

Shell-shocked Saints at least ensured it wasn’t a complete wipe-out with goals from Jack Kerr and Billy Cairns.

Golspie are now eighth in the table, with games in hand against teams directly above them, while St Duthus remain fifth.

Lowly Bonar Bridge halt losing run

Second-bottom side Bonar Bridge ended a run of seven successive defeats as they drew 1-1 against Inverness Athletic in Alness.

Josh Sands broke the deadlock for Bonar 10 minutes into the second half, but Lewis MacDonald’s reply on 78 minutes means Athletic are now ninth.

Basement side Thurso are three points behind Bonar Bridge, having played one game less, following their 3-1 defeat at Alness United.

First half goals from Declan Cooper and Shane Harkness seemed to have Alness coasting, but the Vikings’ Cameron Montgomery halved the deficit five minutes before the interval.

However, 10th-placed Alness ensured their third win of the league season when Harkness netted again in the final minute.

The match of the day this Saturday sees Loch Ness visit Fort William.

